Champion Iron Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on May 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT (Montréal Time) / May 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM AEST (Sydney time) with senior management, during which they will review the Company's financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Champion's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021 will be released prior to the conference call and webcast, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com, under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as on the ASX at www.asx.com.au.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Tel. local & overseas: (+1) 416 764 8688

Tel. North America: (+1) 888 390 0546

Tel. Australia: 1800 076 068

Webcast: www.championiron.com/investors

Replay overseas: (+1) 416 764 8677

Replay N. America: (+1) 888 390 0541

Replay pass code: 796831 #

Replay expiration: Thursday, June 5, 2021 11:59 PM EDT / Friday, June 6, 2021 1:59 PM AEST

About Champion Iron Limited

The Company, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec, adjacent to established iron ore producers. Bloom Lake is an open-pit truck and shovel operation with a concentrator, and it ships iron ore concentrate from the site by rail, initially on the Bloom Lake Railway, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec. The Bloom Lake Phase I plant has a nameplate capacity of 7.4 Mtpa and produces a high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with low contaminant levels, which has proven to attract a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. In addition to the partially completed Bloom Lake Phase II expansion project, Champion also owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset iron ore project located a few kilometres south east of Bloom Lake, and the Fire Lake North iron ore project, located approximately 40 km south of Bloom Lake. The Company sells its iron ore concentrate globally, including customers in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada.

For additional information on Champion Iron Ltd., please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

