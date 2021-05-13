Sayona Mining Ltd: Listing of Options

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) has applied to the Australian Securities Exchange for the listing of currently unlisted options, providing such option holders with enhanced liquidity and potential additional funding for the Company's growth strategy.
The Company is seeking the listing of 107,158,042 options, which were issued in August 2019 as part of a capital raising. The options are exercisable at A$0.03 each and expire at 5.00pm AEST on 23 July 2022.
Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "This move will give such option holders access to the liquidity of the ASX, amid a continued upturn in the lithium sector in North America. The potential additional capital, if options are exercised, will facilitate the expansion of our Quebec lithium projects and exploration activities in Western Australia, as we work to deliver increased shareholder value from the opportunities in front of us."
These options will trade under the ASX code SYAOD.
Further details of the options can be viewed at: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/72J85S05
About Sayona Mining Ltd:
Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
