Kingfisher Samples up to 20.1 g/t Gold in Rock and 8.4 g/t Gold in Talus Fines from New Discovery

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2021 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce sampling results from the newly discovered Day Trip Zone which is located ~3.5 km southeast of the Cloud Drifter Trend on the Goldrange Project. The Goldrange Project is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake with logging road access to the north end of the 367 km2 project. Highlights: Discovery of a 90 x 70 m zone of extensive gold bearing sulfide-cement breccias in float with grades up to 20.1 g/t Au.

Discovery of sheeted quartz-sulfide veins up to 6.7 g/t Au in outcrop.

Open-ended talus fines anomaly up to 8.4 g/t Au.

Identification of a previously unrecognized intrusive-hosted orogenic gold system similar in style and scale to the Cloud Drifter Trend. "The Day Trip Zone was discovered over a 3-day trip last summer when David Loretto, Kingfisher's President, and I camped in the alpine to try and explain a conspicuous gossan we had seen from the air. The discovery of this new zone of high-grade gold mineralization ~3.5 km away from the nearest sample at the Cloud Drifter Trend highlights the regional prospectivity of the Goldrange Project." Stated Dustin Perry, CEO. The Goldrange Project covers a significant deformation zone with numerous precious metal veins across the project. Mineralization at Goldrange occurs as orogenic gold and intrusion-related gold systems. Several areas of historical hand mining are located within the project and date back to the 1930s. The Day Trip Zone was discovered by prospecting a gossan formed from hornfels alteration of sedimentary rocks intruded by a Bendor Suite monzonite intrusion. The area is situated on flat to low angled slopes on a mountain approximately 3.5km to the southeast of the nearest samples within the Cloud Drifter Trend in an area with no documented historical exploration. Ridgetop talus fine sampling (85 samples) revealed an area over 500 m long of high-contrast gold anomalism (figure 1) with coincident anomalous Ag, As, Sb, Cu, Bi, Hg, Te, and W. Talus fine sampling includes values from below detection limit to 8386.2 ppb Au (8.4 g/t Au) with 2 samples over 1 g/t Au and 9 samples over 0.5 g/t Au.

Figure 1: 2020 Talus Fine Samples

Rock sampling (figure 2) at the Day Trip Zone outlined a 90 x 70 m zone of arsenopyrite-cement breccia interpreted to be subcrop. The zone is located on an alpine plateau where transport of the material is unlikely. Within the area of anomalous gold in talus fines, sulfide-cemented breccia rubble comprises ~20% of all rock in the area. Subcrop material of sulfide-cemented breccia are up to 1m in length and 40 cm wide. This zone of sulfide mineralisation is highly anomalous in gold with grades from 3.4 g/t Au up to 20.1 g/t Au with coincident highly anomalous pathfinders (Ag, As, Sb, Cu, Bi, Te, Zn, and W).

To the west and slightly down slope of the area of sulfide-cement breccia is an area of intrusive-hosted sheeted quartz veins. Quartz veins textures are indicative of a high-level epizonal setting and are up to 2m wide. Within this area, samples range from below detection limit to 6.7 g/t Au. The area has limited outcrop exposure with extensive quartz vein subcrop, potentially indicating that veins are more common than seen in outcrop. Additionally, a float sample of sulfide-cement breccia occurs downslope of this area and returned 18.2 g/t Au and potentially indicates a second breccia body to the west.

Figure 2: 2020 Rock Samples

Geological mapping of the Day Trip Zone revealed a similar geological and structural setting (figure 3) to the Cloud Drifter Trend. A Bendor Suite monzonite intruded Cloud Drifter Formation sedimentary rocks which overlaps with a regional-scale dextral faulting event which is associated with gold mineralization within the Yalakom Gold Belt.

A more detailed presentation of the results included with this release can be found on the Company's website: Day Trip 2020 Rock and Talus Sampling Results. Additionally, Dustin Perry and Gayle Febbo discuss the presentation in more detail: Goldrange: Day Trip 2020 Rock and Talus Sampling Results - YouTube.

Figure 3: Geology

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Soil samples weighing approximately 250 grams per sample were delivered by company personnel to Acme Labs, a division of Bureau Veritas, located in Vancouver, BC, an ISO9001:2008 accredited laboratory. The soil samples were prepared using the SS80 method by drying them at 60?C and sieving to less than 180 μm (80 mesh). A 30 gram split of the sieved soil sample was then subjected to a modified aqua regia digestion (1:1:1 HNO 3 :HCl:H 2 O) and analyzed for 37 major and trace elements using ICP-ES/MS (method code AQ252). Field duplicates were collected and submitted every 40 samples.

Rock samples were submitted to Acme Labs, a division of Bureau Veritas, located in Vancouver, BC, an ISO9001:2008 accredited laboratory. The rocks samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 method by crushing 1.0 kg of rock to =>70% passing through a 2 mm sieve. Two hundred and fifty grams was then pulverized so that =>85% passes through a less than 75 μm sieve. A 0.25 g split was then subjected to a 4 acid near total digest where the split is heated in a HNO 3 , HClO 4 and HF solution to fuming, dried and then dissolved in HCL. The resulting solution was then analyzed for 45 major and trace elements using ICP-ES/MS (method code MA200). A 30 g split was analyzed for gold using a lead collection fire assay fusion that was then digested and analyzed using AAS (method code FA430).

A 30 g split of samples that assayed >10ppm gold and/or >200ppm Ag were analyzed using a lead collection fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish (method code FA530). Samples that assayed for >200 ppm W, > 4000ppm Bi, Mo, Sb, >10000 ppm Cu, Pb or Zn were digested using a HNO 3 , HClO 4 and HF solution to fuming, dried and then dissolved in HCL. The resulting solution was then analyzed using ICP-ES (method code MA370). Samples that assayed > 10000 ppm As were digested using a modified aqua regia digestion (1:1:1 HNO 3 :HCl:H 2 O) and analyzed using ICP-ES (method code MA370).

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 68,945,801 shares outstanding.

