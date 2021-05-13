DENVER, May 13, 2021 - Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, plans to provide financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021 before market open. A conference call to discuss those results will also be held on May 17, 2021 at 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT).
Conference Call - May 17, 2021 / 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT)
To access the call, please dial: Canada & US toll-free - 1-833-943-1683 Outside of Canada & US - 1-210-874-7692
Conference ID: 9129968
Please note that a recording of the call will be archived on our website at www.hycroftmining.com.
About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft Mine ranks among the top 20 largest primary gold deposits in the world and is the second largest in the United States.
www.hycroftmining.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2021-financial-and-operating-results-and-conference-call-301290720.html
