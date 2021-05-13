Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Osisko Announces Election of Directors and Other Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

14:52 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular, filed on April 8, 2021 (the "Circular") with regulatory authorities, were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 1
Name of Nominee		 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
The Honorable John R. Baird 119,147,281 99.70 361,956 0.30
Christopher C. Curfman 118,461,587 99.12 1,047,650 0.88
Joanne Ferstman 111,401,507 93.22 8,107,730 6.78
W. Murray John 111,963,660 93.69 7,545,577 6.31
Pierre Labb? 118,005,334 98.74 1,503,903 1.26
Candace MacGibbon 117,035,916 97.93 2,473,321 2.07
Charles E. Page 119,324,317 99.85 184,920 0.15
Sean Roosen 116,817,055 97.75 2,692,182 2.25
Sandeep Singh 119,330,056 99.85 179,181 0.15

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 2 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 131,564,013 99.74 341,814 0.26

Approval of the Unallocated Rights and Entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 3 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan 118,910,253 99.50 598,984 0.50

Approval of Amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Approval of the Unallocated Rights and Entitlements under the plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 4 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to Restricted Share Unit Plan and approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan 117,944,032 98.69 1,565,204 1.31

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 5 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 116,861,074 97.78 2,648,164 2.22

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 150 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montr?al, Suite 300, Montr?al, Qu?bec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:

Heather Taylor
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. (514) 940-0670 #105
Email : htaylor@osiskogr.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A115K2
CA68827L1013
www.osiskogr.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap