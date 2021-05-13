Osisko Announces Election of Directors and Other Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular, filed on April 8, 2021 (the "Circular") with regulatory authorities, were elected as directors of the Corporation.



Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 1

Name of Nominee Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

WITHHELD The Honorable John R. Baird 119,147,281 99.70 361,956 0.30 Christopher C. Curfman 118,461,587 99.12 1,047,650 0.88 Joanne Ferstman 111,401,507 93.22 8,107,730 6.78 W. Murray John 111,963,660 93.69 7,545,577 6.31 Pierre Labb? 118,005,334 98.74 1,503,903 1.26 Candace MacGibbon 117,035,916 97.93 2,473,321 2.07 Charles E. Page 119,324,317 99.85 184,920 0.15 Sean Roosen 116,817,055 97.75 2,692,182 2.25 Sandeep Singh 119,330,056 99.85 179,181 0.15

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 2 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

WITHHELD Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 131,564,013 99.74 341,814 0.26

Approval of the Unallocated Rights and Entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 3 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan 118,910,253 99.50 598,984 0.50

Approval of Amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Approval of the Unallocated Rights and Entitlements under the plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 4 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to Restricted Share Unit Plan and approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan 117,944,032 98.69 1,565,204 1.31

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 5 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

AGAINST Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 116,861,074 97.78 2,648,164 2.22

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 150 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montr?al, Suite 300, Montr?al, Qu?bec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:

Heather Taylor

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. (514) 940-0670 #105

Email : htaylor@osiskogr.com