Lithium Chile Inc. to Be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel May 15 and 16, 2021

BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature Lithium Chile Inc. (LITH-V) on the BNN Bloomberg Channel beginning Saturday, May 15, 2021 and continuing on Sunday, May 16, 2021 throughout the days and evenings. View link: https://b-tv.com/lithium-chile-ceo-clip-90sec/.

Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips includes: Thomson Reuters Terminals, Yahoo Finance, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

About the BNN Bloomberg Channel and BTV:

BNN Bloomberg is Canada's only Business News Network reporting on finance and the markets.

BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and create the largest library of issuer videos and campaigns for broadcast on TV and financial sites. Contact info@b-tv.com.

Lithium Chile also announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with a third party (the "Provider") for the purposes of providing the Company with a social media presence. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Provider will establish, maintain and update the Company's social media accounts on a regular basis. The Agreement is for one year and the Provider will be paid in four instalments of $36,0000. The Company has agreed to pay the Provider in common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), and the Company will pay the first two instalments by issuing 211,764 Shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per Share, and the remaining two instalments will be paid in Shares using the discounted market price on the date of issuance.

Completion of the Agreement is subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Agreement are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

About Lithium Chile:

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or alternately, Terry Walker, VP Exploration at (011) 562 2455-6473 or via email: twalker@chilelithium.cl or Jose de Castro Alem Manager of Lithium Operations email jdecastroalem@gmail.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

