AUDIO ENHANCED: Golden Ridge Resources President and CEO Michael Blady

Toronto, May 13, 2021 - Golden Ridge Resources (TSXV:GLDN) (OTC:GORIF) (FSE: 44G) discusses recent drill results from its Heritage gold project located in the underexplored Burin district of Newfoundland.

The company recently completed a 5,200 metre drill program focused on the Eagle zone at its Heritage project. Drilling successfully extended mineralization at the Eagle zone to more than 2.5 kilometres in strike length. Highlights included 7.42 metres of 4.94 g/t Au and 48.44 g/t Ag (468.31 g/t AgEq).

Golden Ridge CEO Michael Blady discusses the recent success at Heritage as well as the path forward for the company:

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/2206-tsx-venture/gldn/99138-exclusive-interview-golden-ridge-resources-tsx-v-gldn-otc-gorif-fse-44g-president-and-ceo-michael-blady.html

About Golden Ridge Resources:

Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in Newfoundland and British Columbia. Golden Ridge is currently focused on exploration and development of its portfolio of exploration assets in Newfoundland. The Company owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property and the 3,000-hectare Hickman copper-gold property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia and has a portfolio of exploration projects in Newfoundland.

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (250) 768-1168

Website: www.goldenridgeresources.com

