Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Solution Recirculating Has Started for the Leach Process

PHOENIX, May 13, 2021 - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company that recirculation of solution started on the leach pad as 25,000 tons of crushed rock is now in place and fully stacked.



Recirculation is the first step to starting leaching. Recirculation of water is required to start building protective alkalinity and check the pumps and equipment to ensure proper long-term operation. Approximately 150 gallons per minute is being recirculated.

The next step will be to start circulating water within the 25,000 tons of crushed and stacked leach pad material. Water is required to saturate the heap leach pad material and allow flow through the heap material similar to water through coffee grounds. Piping and irrigation drippers are currently being installed from previously purchased material. The drippers will be installed on the top of stacked material over the next couple of days. It may take several days for solution to saturate the heap and flow out the bottom. Upon saturating the leach pad material with water, along with a good recirculation flow rate maintained and protective alkalinity being maintained, cyanide will then be added and leaching of gold will start. An additional 475,000 tons of mined rock will continue to be loaded on the pad over the coming months.

Alan Brown, Tombstone Exploration President & CEO, commented, "This is a milestone event as we are starting to add solution to the heap and gold & silver production should follow in a relatively short time."

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant underground workings. Once leaching has started, periodic delivery of the carbon to the designated gold processing facility is expected and we have fully committed processing and gold refiners in place.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corp. is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corp., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corp.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

