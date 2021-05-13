Happy Creek Minerals Congratulates C.J. Greig on Prestigeous Spud Huestis Award

Vancouver, May 13, 2021 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (OTC:HPYCF) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is proud to congratulate C.J. "Charlie" Greig on receiving the 2020 H. H. "Spud" Huestis award, given today by the Association of Mineral Exploration.

This prestigious award recognizes "those who have made a significant contribution, directly or indirectly, to enhance the mineral resources of BC and/or the Yukon Territory through the original application of prospecting techniques or other geoscience technology". As the VP Exploration of GT Gold Corp., Mr. Greig led the exploration team that discovered the Saddle copper-gold and gold-silver deposits on the company's Tatogga Property. Mr. Greig is renowned for advancing mineral exploration projects with efficiency and professionalism.

Mr. Greig serves as a technical advisor and lead geological consultant to Happy Creek on the Company's copper-gold-silver projects in southern British Columbia. A phase 1 program of field work is slated to begin in late May, and will include geological mapping, alteration studies, soil sampling and ground geophysics to refine targets for follow-up drilling.

The award is named in honour of Herman H. Huestis who was the major driver in the successful opening of the first low-grade, bulk-tonnage open-pit copper mine in Canada. That production began in the 1960s with the famed Bethlehem Copper Corporation, of which Huestis was the first president. Bethlehem Copper later became part of the Highland Valley Copper operation, which adjoins Happy Creek's flagship project.

About the Highland Valley Project (West Valley-Rateria Property)

The 100-percent-owned Highland Valley project, comprising the West Valley and Rateria copper properties, covers 244 square kilometres and is a quality, underexplored exploration asset in the world-class Highland Valley district. The Company's property package adjoins the Highland Valley Copper mine on the southern side. The mine, Canada's largest copper producer, has been in production for nearly 60 years. Happy Creek's Zone 1 and Zone 2 discoveries, which lie just 6.5 kilometres southeast of HVC's Highmont pits, show laterally continuous mineralization that has been partially outlined with 28,000 metres of drilling. The Zone 1 and Zone 2 discoveries remain open in several directions. The Company also continues to generate new copper targets within this large and prospective property.

More information on the Highland Valley project and the Company's other projects can be found on the Company's website www.happycreekminerals.com.

The Company operates with the principles and guidelines set out for Covid-19 that are established by provincial health and safety authorities to protect workers and the communities in which the Company operates.

Mike Cathro, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in the news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws

