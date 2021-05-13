Indigo Exploration Completes Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Vancouver, May 13, 2021 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") is pleased to report that pursuant to the Company's early warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") as announced on March 24, 2021 and March 26, 2021, certain warrant holders have exercised a total of 5,058,333 warrants for total gross proceeds to the Company of $505,833.30. The Company issued 5,058,333 shares upon exercise of the warrants and 5,058,333 incentive warrants. Each incentive warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share until May 11, 2024. The incentive warrants and any shares issued upon exercise of the incentive warrants are subject to a hold period expiring on September 12, 2021. Funds raised will primarily be used to drill the Djimbala gold project in Mali, West Africa, which will begin this month.

The Company has incurred cash finder's fees totaling $19,800 in connection with the Incentive Program.

The balance of the 9,941,667 warrants that were not exercised under the Incentive Program will remain outstanding and continue to be exercisable for common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share until the original expiry of May 15, 2023.

