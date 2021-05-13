Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Coeur Mining Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021. Mr. Whelan will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference at 1:20 p.m. Central Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Time). Mr. Krebs and Mr. Whelan will also participate in the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The Goldman Sachs Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference and the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference are virtual- and invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1460699&tp_key=ff932b216d

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

