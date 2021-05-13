THE MOSAIC COMPANY: Mosaic Announces April 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes

TAMPA, May 13, 2021 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its April 2021 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.
Potash(1)
April 2021
April 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)(3)
741
914
Sales revenue in millions
$198
$200
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
April 2021
April 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
459
592
Sales revenue in millions
$205
$173
Phosphates(1)
April 2021
April 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
744
751
Sales revenue in millions
$407
$258
(1) The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition. (2) Tonnes = finished product tonnes (3) April 2021 volumes reflect Canpotex logistical delays
About The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
