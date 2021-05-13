Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

22:45 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mark J. Fuller

27,872,015

90.35%

2,978,005

9.65%

Douglas F. McCutcheon

29,840,337

96.73%

1,009,683

3.27%

Dorothea E. Mell

29,863,943

96.80%

986,077

3.20%

William H. McNeil

21,845,444

70.81%

9,004,576

29.19%

Sandra L. Rosch

28,588,410

92.67%

2,261,610

7.33%

John F. Tuer

28,890,488

93.65%

1,959,532

6.35%

Patricia M. Volker

29,890,513

96.89%

959,507

3.11%

Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.



Contact
John F. Tuer, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 362-0066, E-mail- investor.relations@labradorironore.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1J5XD
CA5054401073
www.labradorironore.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap