Progressive Planet Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2021 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), reports the appointment of Mr. Chris Halsey-Brandt, CPA, CA, CBV as CFO of the Company, replacing Mr. David Cross, CPA, CGA. The Company thanks Mr. Cross for his tenure as CFO since 2018.

Chris is both a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV). Chris currently owns and operates a successful food processing business. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Chris was a Partner at Blair Mackay Mynett Valuations Inc., a leading Vancouver-based business valuation firm. During his time at BMM, Chris specialized in the valuation of public and private companies. Chris obtained his CPA designation while articling at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Vancouver.

"I would like to thank Dave Cross for his multiple years as CFO of PLAN. During his tenure, the company grew its pozzolan assets and started producing mineral powders. Dave was always accessible and consistently had our financial filings filed in a timely manner. As the Company grows, the CFO position is becoming more time consuming and we welcome Chris into this role," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

"Chris' experience in valuing businesses will be a key tool as PLAN seeks to grow in the future both organically and through evaluating opportunities to acquire operational pozzolan businesses that include both pozzolan reserves and cash flow. Chris was already involved with PLAN through our Advisory Board and now that Chris is our CFO, he has resigned as an Advisory Board Member," stated Harpur.

To ensure an orderly transition, Mr. Cross will be retained in a consultancy role until August 1, 2021.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

