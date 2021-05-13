Star Diamond Corporation Announces the Results of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SASKATOON, May 13, 2021 - Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2021 (the "Meeting").
Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Harvey Bay
137,010,475
89.85%
15,478,127
10.15%
Ewan Mason
139,806,872
91.68%
12,681,730
8.32%
Kenneth MacNeill
136,567,546
89.56%
15,921,056
10.44%
Lisa Riley
142,219,509
93.27%
10,269,093
6.73%
In addition, shareholders also approved at the Meeting: a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the Corporation's independent auditors; a resolution for the reconfirmation and continuation of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan; a resolution for the reconfirmation and continuation of the Corporation's Performance Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Plan; and a resolution for the reconfirmation and continuation of the Corporation's Deferred Share Unit Plan.
Voting results for all matters will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
