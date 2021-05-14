BTU Commences Drilling New High Priority Targets South of The TNT Copper-Silver-Gold Discovery

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2021 - BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSX:V:BTU)(OTC PINK:BTUMF) announces drilling is now underway and the current drilling is designed to test various new targets at the TNT area on the Dixie Halo properties near Red Lake, Ontario (see https://www.btumetals.com/?news=108). The drill targets have been defined using all available geological information as well as all available geophysical data including from recently completed surveys. All newly developed geochemical data and analysis was also used in the extensive re-interpretation of the area to develop the new targets. The TNT copper silver gold discovery was highlighted in a press release on December 16, 2019 (see https://www.btumetals.com/?news=64).

Investors are encouraged to view our new video with BTU personnel discussing the outcome of the past 12 months geological work and interpretations as well as rationale for the drilling that is now underway.

TNT Technical video can be viewed at www.btumetals.com/tntinterp

CEO interview from May 11, pre-drilling announcement https://youtu.be/9Uq89e3nygE

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

