Excellon Reports Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (NYSE: EXN) and (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of directors at the 2021 Annual General Meeting held on May 13, 2021 (the "AGM"). Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Brendan Cahill 3,075,152 99.25% 23,295 0.75% André Fortier 3,066,057 98.96% 32,390 1.05% Laurence Curtis 3,066,611 98.97% 31,836 1.03% Anna Ladd-Kruger 3,075,140 99.25% 23,307 0.75% Craig Lindsay 2,956,441 95.42% 142,006 4.58% Roger Norwich 3,075,495 99.26% 22,952 0.74% Michael Timmins 3,067,458 99.00% 30,989 1.00%

Prior to the AGM and after the Company mailed its Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2021, Mr. Farncomb decided not to stand for re-election as a director of the Company due to other personal and business commitments. Mr. Farncomb was an exceptional member of the Board and Excellon team since joining in December 2017 and the Board of Directors extends best wishes for his future endeavours.

Complete voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

