Excellon Resources Inc. Reports Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

14.05.2021  |  CNW
TORONTO, May 14, 2021 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (NYSE: EXN) and (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of directors at the 2021 Annual General Meeting held on May 13, 2021 (the "AGM"). Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Brendan Cahill

3,075,152

99.25%

23,295

0.75%

André Fortier

3,066,057

98.96%

32,390

1.05%

Laurence Curtis

3,066,611

98.97%

31,836

1.03%

Anna Ladd-Kruger

3,075,140

99.25%

23,307

0.75%

Craig Lindsay

2,956,441

95.42%

142,006

4.58%

Roger Norwich

3,075,495

99.26%

22,952

0.74%

Michael Timmins

3,067,458

99.00%

30,989

1.00%

Prior to the AGM and after the Company mailed its Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2021, Mr. Farncomb decided not to stand for re-election as a director of the Company due to other personal and business commitments. Mr. Farncomb was an exceptional member of the Board and Excellon team since joining in December 2017 and the Board of Directors extends best wishes for his future endeavours.

Complete voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities, and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

SOURCE Excellon Resources Inc.



Contact
Excellon Resources Inc., Brendan Cahill, President & Chief Executive Officer, Alfred Colas, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 364-1130, info@excellonresources.com, www.excellonresources.com

