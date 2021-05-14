Excellon Resources Inc. Reports Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting
|
Director
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Brendan Cahill
|
3,075,152
|
99.25%
|
23,295
|
0.75%
|
André Fortier
|
3,066,057
|
98.96%
|
32,390
|
1.05%
|
Laurence Curtis
|
3,066,611
|
98.97%
|
31,836
|
1.03%
|
Anna Ladd-Kruger
|
3,075,140
|
99.25%
|
23,307
|
0.75%
|
Craig Lindsay
|
2,956,441
|
95.42%
|
142,006
|
4.58%
|
Roger Norwich
|
3,075,495
|
99.26%
|
22,952
|
0.74%
|
Michael Timmins
|
3,067,458
|
99.00%
|
30,989
|
1.00%
Prior to the AGM and after the Company mailed its Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2021, Mr. Farncomb decided not to stand for re-election as a director of the Company due to other personal and business commitments. Mr. Farncomb was an exceptional member of the Board and Excellon team since joining in December 2017 and the Board of Directors extends best wishes for his future endeavours.
Complete voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Excellon
Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities, and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.
Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.
