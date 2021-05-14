EcoGraf Limited: EcoGraf Added to MSCI Global Indexes

EcoGraf Added to MSCI Global Indexes

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE:FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to advise that MSCI has announced changes to the MSCI Global Micro Cap Indexes which will take place as of the close of 27 May 2021.

MSCI (formerly Morgan Stanley Capital International) is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, it aims to deliver better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyse key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. Additional information on MSCI is available at www.msci.com

As part of the changes, EcoGraf will be included in the MSCI Australia Micro Cap Index which is designed to measure the performance of the Micro Cap segment of companies traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The inclusion in the index follows EcoGraf's announcement earlier today that it will commence trading on the US OTCQX Market today (14 May 2021) at 9.00am (New York time) under the code ECGFF.

Further details about the MSCI Australia Micro Cap Index and the latest changes to the MSCI Global Micro Cap Indexes can be found at:

https://www.msci.com/documents/10199/5f197e1c-8aa4-4018-b5b6-77b7b736591b

https://app2.msci.com/eqb/gimi/stdindex/MSCI_May21_MicroPublicList.pdf

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade and the rapid growth in battery materials.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGrafTM process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also advancing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, with development of the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

