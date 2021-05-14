Core Assets Appoints Nick Rodway as CEO

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2021 - Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) today announces that Nick Rodway P.Geo., a director of the Company, has been appointed President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Rodway's appointment follows the resignation of Scott Rose as President and CEO. Mr. Rose has resigned his positions to pursue other interests but remains a director of the Company.

Mr. Rodway holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in geology from Memorial University of Newfoundland, a Masters Degree in Exploration and Mining Leadership from Queens University, and is a member of the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. He has worked intensively with publicly-traded companies for the past ten years, where he has played strategic roles in company building, financing, investor communications, property acquisitions, and project management.

Most recently Mr. Rodway served as Founder and President of Exploits Gold Corp., a private company based in Vancouver that was purchased in mid 2020 by Exploits Discovery Corp., a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Nick is still very involved with Exploits and sits on Exploits' Advisory Board. Nick was also one of the founders of Core Assets Corp. and has been a director since December 2019. Mr. Rodway also serves as a director of Saville Resources Inc., Rain City Resources, and is VP of Corporate Development for Crest Resources Inc.

"I'd like to personally thank Mr. Scott Rose for all of his efforts and involvement in steering this company in the right direction early on, especially in the efforts to bring Core Assets public," said Rodway. "I look forward to working with Scott as we move towards discovery with Core Assets."

"Additionally, it is a great pleasure to become the leader for Core Assets and what I think is an extremely undervalued exploration asset. After technical assessment of the Blue Property in 2018, I quickly became captivated by the excitement of the project and searched to find the right model to fit what we were seeing in the field. The Blue Property checks all the boxes to become a district scale Carbonate Replacement Style exploration camp. Using new technology, backed by a world class technical team, I believe we are in a great position to pave a straight road to discovery."

About Core Asset's Blue Property

The Blue Property consists of two main high grade mineral prospects (Laverdiere and Silver Lime) in a total contiguous land package of approximately 16,115 Ha (161.12 Km²). The project is located 48 km southwest of the town of Atlin, British Columbia. In 2018, the Company sent a geological team to the Blue Property for preliminary surface sampling. Three areas of skarn exposure with massive and disseminated sulfide were observed along the western side of the Llewellyn Fault Zone, known as the Laverdiere Prospect. A total of 28 grab samples were collected and sent for analysis with values of up to 8.46% copper, 1.57 g/t gold and 46.5 g/t silver reported.

The Silver Lime Prospect is located just 10 km southwest of the Laverdier Prospect. The Silver Lime Prospect encompasses two significant mineral occurrences, the Falcon and Jackie showings. The Falcon showing was discovered by Carmac Resources in 1990 and consists of two northwest trending limestone beds. Mineralization consists of galena, sphalerite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite and stibnite. The system is exposed in multiple areas on the property with one more significant outcrop that is visible for 25 metres with strike extensions covered by talus. Individual pods are up to 2.2 metres wide. To the northwest, a quartz-feldspar porphyry breccia contains smaller quartz veins with semi-massive arsenopyrite and stibnite. Sample 88339 taken from a 2.20 metre vein system assayed 3.3 g/t gold, 2,641 g/t silver, 0.15% copper, 2.5% lead and 3.32% zinc, 5.0% arsenic and 2.56% antimony (ARIS 21162*).

In 2018, Zimtu Capital Corp., as part of a helicopter reconnaissance program, prospected the Silver Lime Prospect and collected eight samples. The results confirmed the historic work of Carmac (1990), having returned values of 1.16 g/t gold, 913 g/t silver, 12.45% zinc and >20.0% lead.

The Silver Lime Prospect may represent a carbonate replacement deposit model (CRD). Massive sulphide pods occur in limestone and biotite-muscovite-sericite schists near the contacts between the units. Large zones of limonite alteration, cut by alaskite and hornblende porphyry dikes, surround these pods. The lenses appear to be widest near the porphyry dikes. Several faults follow the general direction of the dikes, suggesting structural control on the mineralization. Sulphides comprise galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite and pyrite. The pods are up to 30 metres long and 6 metres wide. The smaller pods host sphalerite and galena mineralization and the larger pods vary mineralogically along length. Galena, quartz and calcite dominate the northwest changing to pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pyrite in the centre and border areas (Minfile 104M 031*).

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, is a Director, CEO and President of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rodway supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

*Historical technical numbers are not compliant with NI 43-101 and are provided as an indication that mineralization is present. Historical information is relied on by the Company only as encouraging further exploration and assessment of the properties. All references listed under Minfile and ARIS can be found at the following British Columbia database links:

Minfile: https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/searchbasic.aspx

ARIS: https://aris.empr.gov.bc.ca/

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in B.C., Canada. The company currently holds the Blue Property, which covers a land area of 16,115 Ha (161.12 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, which is a well-known gold camp. The Atlin Mining District has been the focus of Core Assets' exploration efforts since 2018, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area continuing into 2021.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Core Assets Corp.

"Nick Rodway"

Nicholas Rodway

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that the Blue property has substantial opportunities for a discovery and development; that work on the Blue Property could potentially lead to a new porphyry/CRD style discovery; and that there may be a commercially viable gold or other mineral deposit on our claims.

