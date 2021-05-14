Go Metals Mobilizes for Quebec Nickel Project

Vancouver, May 14, 2021 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") has mobilized crews to Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec in preparation for two early-season programs. Exploration will begin on the HSP nickel and copper project. On completion, crews will travel to the Ashuanipi gold project.

HSP Nickel Copper Cobalt Project

The HSP Project was acquired in February 2019. The 100% owned property covers 55 km2 and is located approximately 135 km north of Havre-Saint-Pierre. HSP contains several mineral occurrences with elevated nickel, copper, cobalt, gold and PGE. A Quebec hydro road comes within 10 km of the Property. The new Romaine-IV hydro-electric project is also in close proximity to the property.

The Company flew a time-domain EM survey in 2019 which identified several conductors associated with known massive sulphide mineralization. There are also several untested conductors that are likely associated with pyrrhotite and massive sulphides. The 2021 exploration will ground truth conductors and historical showings with a focus on assessing potential subsurface continuity for follow up trenching and drilling.

After the initial pass on the HSP claims field crews will mobilize again to Schefferville for work on the Ashuanipi gold claims which are under an earn-in agreement with Flow Metals.

Artificial Intelligence Exploration Tools

Go Metals has developed a set of algorithms to aid with exploration in areas of overburden. The AI programs enhance geological and alteration maps to identify prospective targets on both project and regional scales. The tools have been in development for the past six months and have resulted in numerous target areas to be field tested during the upcoming exploration programs.

Monster Copper Cobalt Project

The Company recently collaborated with industry leading AI mining group, Windfall Geotek to develop an advanced target model to expand the property prospectivity. The project represented the first time an IOCG prospect was targeted using advanced artificial intelligence in Canada. The AI targeting study highlighted several important features of the altered zones which will be the focus of follow up programs.

An advanced exploration permit has gone through initial public consultations and is currently pending a decision from YESAB and Mining Lands.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Go Metals

Go Metals explores Canadian metal projects to help meet the demand for a resource powered future. The Company has projects in both Yukon and Quebec. Go Metals has core values to protect good practice in all environmental, social, and governance. This includes developing low impact exploration methods, engaging communities and first nations from the beginning, and having transparent and accessible management.

