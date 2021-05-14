Global Battery Metals Receives Government Permit to Commence Drilling

Vancouver, May 14, 2021 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the Government of Ireland's Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications - this final approval was required in order to commence drilling at the Company's Aghavannagh prospect. The Company expects to mobilize a drill crew to its North West Leinster Lithium property within the next two weeks. The planned programme comprises of six drill holes for a total of 900m.

"We are extremely excited to begin our fully funded, inaugural drill program at the North West Leinster Lithium property in Ireland," stated Michael Murphy, President and CEO of GBML. "We are in an excellent position to move ahead with our project with several spodumene pegmatite targets and $2.5 million in working capital."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements and has been reviewed and approved by Vaughan Williams, P. Geo., principal geologist at Aurum Exploration Services Limited and Director of LRH Resources Ltd., and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quoted on the OTCQB. GBML currently has three projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland, (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King property in Utah, and (3) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty.

Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD

President & CEO

T: 604-649-2350

E: MM@gbml.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84116