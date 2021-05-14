Private Placement Closes Upsized
Finder's fees total $63,825 and 1,276,500 finder's warrants. The first tranche Finder's fees were $29,750 and 595,000 finder's warrants. The second and final tranche Finder's fees payable are $34,075 and 681,500 finder's warrants. Finder's Warrants are exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 for a period of 36 months from the dates of closing. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval and all securities are subject to a four month hold period. The proceeds will be used for the exploration program at the Engineer Gold Mine Property, 32 km west of Atlin in northern BC, and general working capital.
About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.
Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets including Wann River to the southwest and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine.
For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com
---------------------------------------------------------------
| | |
|On Behalf of the |Contact Information |
|Board of Directors | |
|-------------------------------------------------------------|
|Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.|Corporate Inquiries: |
| |
|
| |
|
|-------------------------------------------------------------|
|"Andrew H. Rees" |Andrew H. Rees:604-505-3739
|
|-------------------------------------------------------------|
|Mr. Andrew H. Rees |Email:andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com|
|-------------------------------------------------------------|
|President&Director | |
---------------------------------------------------------------
Cautionary Note
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.