Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2021 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
George L. Brack
263,074,637
87.57%
37,331,392
12.43%
John A. Brough
261,065,727
86.90%
39,340,302
13.10%
R. Peter Gillin
237,689,801
79.12%
62,716,228
20.88%
Chantal Gosselin
295,787,430
98.46%
4,618,599
1.54%
Douglas M. Holtby
274,166,499
91.27%
26,239,530
8.73%
Glenn Ives
297,551,585
99.05%
2,854,444
0.95%
Charles A. Jeannes
298,004,775
99.20%
2,401,254
0.80%
Eduardo Luna
259,898,399
86.52%
40,507,630
13.48%
Marilyn Schonberner
298,965,152
99.52%
1,440,877
0.48%
Randy V.J. Smallwood
285,888,278
95.17%
14,517,751
4.83%
The following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:
the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 93.02% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.
