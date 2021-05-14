Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of the Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2021 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 6, 2021 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charles Jeannes 159,235,659 90.75% 16,236,686 9.25% Richard Hall 174,827,645 99.63% 644,701 0.37% Jason Simpson 171,337,399 97.64% 4,134,946 2.36% Jean Robitaille 164,184,535 93.57% 11,287,811 6.43% George Albino 171,324,430 97.64% 4,147,915 2.36% Tim Haldane 175,116,845 99.80% 355,501 0.20% David Stephens 163,841,705 93.37% 11,630,641 6.63% Elizabeth McGregor 167,478,270 95.44% 7,994,076 4.56% Eric Colby 168,180,809 95.84% 7,291,536 4.16%

The shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (2) the approval of unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:



Outcome of

Vote Votes For % For Withheld/

Against %

Withheld/Against Appointment of Auditors Carried 182,507,216 99.98% 29,807 0.02% Approval of Unallocated Stock Options Carried 160,920,283 91.71% 14,552,063 8.29%

The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2020 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements/.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of the Cerro Quema Project located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. The Cerro Quema Project is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the "Cerro Quema Project - Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits" dated August 15, 2014, which is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.