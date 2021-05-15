CopAur Minerals Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, May 14, 2021 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has arranged a non-brokered private placement offering of 6,000,000 units ("Unit") at a price of $0.75 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $4,500,000.

The Unit will consist of 6,000,000 Units of the Company at a price of $0.75 and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a two-year exercise period at a price of $1.25 per share. This financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for a 5000m drill program, additional exploration work and general working capital.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the William gold copper project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts Backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource sector professionals, including members of Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) on its Advisory Board. The Williams project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially and there are no assurances that the transaction described in this news release will close on the terms described or at all. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

