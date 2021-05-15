Aurelius Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Equity Financing for Total Gross Proceeds of $6,041,000 on the Offering

Toronto, May 14, 2021 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for additional gross proceeds of $510,000 including (i) 400,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on a post consolidation basis for gross proceeds of $240,000, and (ii) 400,000 common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Flow-Through Shares") for gross proceeds of $270,000 as contemplated in its press release dated May 7, 2021. This final tranche was sold through Raymond James Ltd. In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $6,041,000 on this Offering and issued an aggregate of 9,393,500 Common Shares on a post consolidation basis for the two tranches.

The Offering is subject to receipt of the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The securities issued are subject to a statutory four-month hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the sale of Common Shares will be used by the Company for corporate and general working capital purposes, and an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the Canadian properties of the Company, on or before December 31, 2022. The Company will renounce to the purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares such Canadian exploration expenses with an effective date of not later than December 31, 2021.

This new release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will be not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

For further information please contact:



Aurelius Minerals Inc.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, President and CEO

info@aureliusminerals.com

Tel.: (416) 304-9095

www.aureliusminerals.com

