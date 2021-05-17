Cornish Metals Inc. Releases Financial Statements and MD&A for the Year Ending 31 Jan. 2021
VANCOUVER, May 17, 2021 - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has released its annual financial statements and management, discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ending 31 January, 2021. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.cornishmetals.com) and have been posted to shareholders today.
Highlights for the year ended January 31, 2021 and for the period ending May 13, 2021
- Gross proceeds of $2,352,500 raised from private placement completed in February 2020 used for 'proof of concept' drill program at the South Crofty tin project and for general working capital purposes;
- Discovery of new zone of high-grade copper-tin mineralization at the United Downs exploration project in April 2020;
- 'Proof of concept' drill program at South Crofty completed between June and September 2020 with promising high-grade tin and copper intersections, confirming the potential to increase the current mineral resource estimate;
- Exercise of 16,100,000 warrants during the year ended January 31, 2021, of which 5,222,222 were under an early warrant exercise incentive program, for proceeds of $1,134,500;
- Completion of listing and concurrent financing on AIM in February 2021 raising gross proceeds of ?8.2 million ($14.4 million based on February 12, 2021 closing exchange rate) to advance the United Downs exploration project and for general working capital purposes;
- Conversion of Osisko loan note in February 2021 into two royalty agreements over mineral properties in Cornwall with an accompanying simplified and reduced security package;
- Agreements reached for the leasing of additional mineral rights at the South Crofty tin project and surface land surrounding the New Roskear Shaft, and binding heads of terms agreed for the disposal of waste material derived from the dewatering of the South Crofty mine;
- Financing options continue to be considered to progress the South Crofty tin project;
- Mr. Patrick Anderson appointed Chairman of the Board in July 2020 while Mr. Grenville Thomas, the previous Chairman, remains a Director; and
- Mr. John McGloin appointed as a Director to the Board in October 2020.
Key annual financial metrics
|(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|31 January 2021
|31 January 2020
|Total operating expenses
|1,986,727
|1,775,705
|Loss for the year
|1,598,400
|4,559,178
|Net cash used in operating activities
|1,264,568
|1,360,091
|Net cash used in investing activities
|1,646,685
|504,507
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,970,752
|1,017,247
|Cash at end of the financial year
|353,601
|1,305,253
Outlook
The proceeds from the recently completed AIM listing are to be used to conduct a drill program at the United Downs exploration project, to conduct initial field work on other high priority exploration targets within transport distance of South Crofty, and for general working capital purposes. Management believes that, subject to drilling success, the proceeds from the AIM listing will result in the Company being fully funded to the completion of a maiden JORC resource at the United Downs exploration project.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, the Company's plans are as follows:
- Commence an 18 month, 9,100 meter initial drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to Inferred Mineral Resource definition, fully funded from the proceeds arising from the AIM listing;
- To test three lodes with a 1,000 meter of strike length to a depth of 500 meter in the initial phase. Management believes there are up to seven further mineralized lode structures with a total resource potential of between four million tons and ten million tons;
- Subject to the outcome of the initial drilling program, to undertake a subsequent in-fill drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to a feasibility study within three years; and
- Evaluate other near-surface, high potential, exploration targets within transport distance of the planned processing plant site.
In the longer term, the Company intends to develop the South Crofty tin project as and when economic conditions and cashflows are supportive.
The annual financial statements and management, discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement may have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.
ABOUT CORNISH METALS
Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT JANUARY 31
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash
|$
|353,601
|$
|1,305,253
|Marketable securities
|1,004,307
|547,721
|Receivables
|23,644
|23,414
|Deferred financing fees
|688,839
|-
|Deferred costs on conversion of royalty option
|151,037
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|41,691
|54,702
|2,263,119
|1,931,090
|Deposits
|36,976
|36,829
|Property, plant and equipment
|6,371,852
|5,966,727
|Exploration and evaluation assets
|9,507,859
|7,928,688
|$
|18,179,806
|$
|15,863,334
|LIABILITIES
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|947,124
|$
|610,288
|Lease liability
|20,389
|78,595
|967,513
|688,883
|Lease liability
|-
|20,313
|Debt
|5,993,803
|5,210,765
|Royalty option
|2,886,514
|2,886,514
|9,847,830
|8,806,475
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Capital stock
|40,737,065
|37,271,686
|Share subscriptions received in advance
|189,902
|1,175,000
|Capital contribution
|2,007,665
|2,007,665
|Share-based payment reserve
|846,212
|732,930
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|239,028
|149,996
|Deficit
|(35,687,896
|)
|(34,280,418
|)
|8,331,976
|7,056,859
|$
|18,179,806
|$
|15,863,334
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|2021
|2020
|EXPENSES
|Accretion
|$
|292,076
|$
|218,408
|Advertising and promotion
|134,790
|406,705
|Depreciation
|87,034
|91,400
|Finance cost
|9,717
|4,072
|Insurance
|79,270
|78,964
|Office, miscellaneous and rent
|36,708
|15,073
|Professional fees
|305,633
|241,021
|Generative exploration costs
|3,970
|6,242
| Regulatory and filing fees
Share-based compensation
|30,567
304,204
|14,074
-
|Salaries and benefits
|702,758
|699,746
|Total operating expenses
|(1,986,727
|)
|(1,775,705
|)
|Interest income
|4,537
|8,162
|Foreign exchange loss
|(8,007
|)
|(23,439
|)
|Unrealized gain on marketable securities
|391,797
|164,344
|Realized gain on marketable securities
|-
|30,019
|Write off of deferred financing fees
|-
|(582,617
|)
|Impairment of royalties
|-
|(1,500,000
|)
|Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
|-
|(879,942
|)
|Loss for the year
|(1,598,400
|)
|(4,559,178
|)
|Foreign currency translation
|89,032
|149,996
|Total comprehensive loss for the year
|$
|(1,509,368
|)
|$
|(4,409,182
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|135,320,393
|86,768,585
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|2021
|2020
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Loss for the year
|$
|(1,598,400
|)
|$
|(4,559,178
|)
|Items not involving cash:
|Accretion
|292,076
|218,408
|Depreciation
|87,034
|91,400
|Share-based compensation
|304,204
|-
|Finance cost
|9,717
|4,072
|Realized gain on marketable securities
|-
|(30,019
|)
|Unrealized gain on marketable securities
|(391,797
|)
|(164,344
|)
|Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
|-
|879,942
|Impairment of royalties
|-
|1,500,000
|Write off of deferred financing fees
|-
|582,617
|Foreign exchange loss
|-
|23,439
|Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|Increase in receivables
|(116
|)
|(11,308
|)
|Decrease in prepaid expenses
|21,470
|81,788
|Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|11,244
|23,092
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,264,568
|)
|(1,360,091
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities, net
Increase in deposits
|(315,779
(1,330,906
-
-
|(18,291
(1,366,235
880,019
-
|)
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,646,685
|)
|(504,507
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from private placement financing
|1,177,500
|-
|Proceeds from fundraising received in advance of share issue
|189,902
|1,175,000
|Proceeds from warrant exercise
|1,134,500
|-
|Share issue costs
|(49,427
|)
|(750
|)
|Increase in deferred financing fees
|(344,211
|)
|(71,458
|)
|Increase in deferred costs on conversion of royalty option
|(49,174
|)
|-
|Lease payments
|(88,338
|)
|(85,545
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,970,752
|1,017,247
|Impact of foreign exchange on cash
|(11,151
|)
|(9,168
|)
|Change in cash during the year
|(951,652
|)
|(856,519
|)
|Cash, beginning of the year
|1,305,253
|2,161,772
|Cash, end of the year
|$
|353,601
|$
|1,305,253
|Cash paid during the year for interest
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Cash paid during the year for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|Number of
shares
|Capital stock
|Share
subscriptions
received in
advance
|Capital
contribution
|Share-based
payment
reserve
|Foreign
currency
translation
reserve
|Deficit
|Total
|Balance at January 31, 2019
|86,768,585
|$
|37,271,571
|$
|-
|$
|507,665
|$
|816,274
|$
|-
|$
|(29,775,913
|)
|$
|8,819,597
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|149,996
|149,996
|Commitment to issue shares pursuant to fundraising
|-
|-
|1,175,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,175,000
|Share issue costs
|-
|(28,556
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(28,556
|)
|Settlement of line of credit
|-
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|Forfeiture and expiry of stock options and warrants
|-
|28,671
|-
|-
|(83,344
|)
|-
|54,673
|-
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(4,559,178
|)
|(4,559,178
|)
|Balance at January 31, 2020
|86,768,585
|37,271,686
|1,175,000
|2,007,665
|732,930
|149,996
|(34,280,418
|)
|7,056,859
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|89,032
|-
|89,032
|Share issuance pursuant to private placement financing
|47,050,000
|2,352,500
|(1,175,000
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,177,500
|Share issue costs
|-
|(21,621
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(21,621
|)
|Commitment to issue shares pursuant to AIM listing
|-
|-
|189,902
|-
|-
|-
|-
|189,902
|Warrant exercise
|16,100,000
|1,134,500
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,134,500
|Forfeiture and expiry of stock
options
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(190,922
|)
|-
|190,922
|-
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|304,204
|-
|-
|304,204
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,598,400
|)
|(1,598,400
|)
|Balance at January 31, 2021
|149,918,585
|$
|40,737,065
|$
|189,902
|$
|2,007,665
|$
|846,212
|$
|239,028
|$
|(35,687,896
|)
|$
|8,331,976