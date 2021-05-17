VANCOUVER, May 17, 2021 - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has released its annual financial statements and management, discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ending 31 January, 2021. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.cornishmetals.com) and have been posted to shareholders today.

Highlights for the year ended January 31, 2021 and for the period ending May 13, 2021

Gross proceeds of $2,352,500 raised from private placement completed in February 2020 used for 'proof of concept' drill program at the South Crofty tin project and for general working capital purposes;

Discovery of new zone of high-grade copper-tin mineralization at the United Downs exploration project in April 2020;

'Proof of concept' drill program at South Crofty completed between June and September 2020 with promising high-grade tin and copper intersections, confirming the potential to increase the current mineral resource estimate;

Exercise of 16,100,000 warrants during the year ended January 31, 2021, of which 5,222,222 were under an early warrant exercise incentive program, for proceeds of $1,134,500;

Completion of listing and concurrent financing on AIM in February 2021 raising gross proceeds of ?8.2 million ($14.4 million based on February 12, 2021 closing exchange rate) to advance the United Downs exploration project and for general working capital purposes;

Conversion of Osisko loan note in February 2021 into two royalty agreements over mineral properties in Cornwall with an accompanying simplified and reduced security package;

Agreements reached for the leasing of additional mineral rights at the South Crofty tin project and surface land surrounding the New Roskear Shaft, and binding heads of terms agreed for the disposal of waste material derived from the dewatering of the South Crofty mine;

Financing options continue to be considered to progress the South Crofty tin project;

Mr. Patrick Anderson appointed Chairman of the Board in July 2020 while Mr. Grenville Thomas, the previous Chairman, remains a Director; and

Mr. John McGloin appointed as a Director to the Board in October 2020.

Key annual financial metrics

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) 31 January 2021 31 January 2020 Total operating expenses 1,986,727 1,775,705 Loss for the year 1,598,400 4,559,178 Net cash used in operating activities 1,264,568 1,360,091 Net cash used in investing activities 1,646,685 504,507 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,970,752 1,017,247 Cash at end of the financial year 353,601 1,305,253

Outlook

The proceeds from the recently completed AIM listing are to be used to conduct a drill program at the United Downs exploration project, to conduct initial field work on other high priority exploration targets within transport distance of South Crofty, and for general working capital purposes. Management believes that, subject to drilling success, the proceeds from the AIM listing will result in the Company being fully funded to the completion of a maiden JORC resource at the United Downs exploration project.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, the Company's plans are as follows:

Commence an 18 month, 9,100 meter initial drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to Inferred Mineral Resource definition, fully funded from the proceeds arising from the AIM listing;

To test three lodes with a 1,000 meter of strike length to a depth of 500 meter in the initial phase. Management believes there are up to seven further mineralized lode structures with a total resource potential of between four million tons and ten million tons;

Subject to the outcome of the initial drilling program, to undertake a subsequent in-fill drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to a feasibility study within three years; and

Evaluate other near-surface, high potential, exploration targets within transport distance of the planned processing plant site.

In the longer term, the Company intends to develop the South Crofty tin project as and when economic conditions and cashflows are supportive.

The annual financial statements and management, discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement may have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JANUARY 31

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

2021 2020 ASSETS Current Cash $ 353,601 $ 1,305,253 Marketable securities 1,004,307 547,721 Receivables 23,644 23,414 Deferred financing fees 688,839 - Deferred costs on conversion of royalty option 151,037 - Prepaid expenses 41,691 54,702 2,263,119 1,931,090 Deposits 36,976 36,829 Property, plant and equipment 6,371,852 5,966,727 Exploration and evaluation assets 9,507,859 7,928,688 $ 18,179,806 $ 15,863,334 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 947,124 $ 610,288 Lease liability 20,389 78,595 967,513 688,883 Lease liability - 20,313 Debt 5,993,803 5,210,765 Royalty option 2,886,514 2,886,514 9,847,830 8,806,475 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital stock 40,737,065 37,271,686 Share subscriptions received in advance 189,902 1,175,000 Capital contribution 2,007,665 2,007,665 Share-based payment reserve 846,212 732,930 Foreign currency translation reserve 239,028 149,996 Deficit (35,687,896 ) (34,280,418 ) 8,331,976 7,056,859 $ 18,179,806 $ 15,863,334

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

2021 2020 EXPENSES Accretion $ 292,076 $ 218,408 Advertising and promotion 134,790 406,705 Depreciation 87,034 91,400 Finance cost 9,717 4,072 Insurance 79,270 78,964 Office, miscellaneous and rent 36,708 15,073 Professional fees 305,633 241,021 Generative exploration costs 3,970 6,242 Regulatory and filing fees



Share-based compensation 30,567



304,204 14,074



- Salaries and benefits 702,758 699,746 Total operating expenses (1,986,727 ) (1,775,705 ) Interest income 4,537 8,162 Foreign exchange loss (8,007 ) (23,439 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities 391,797 164,344 Realized gain on marketable securities - 30,019 Write off of deferred financing fees - (582,617 ) Impairment of royalties - (1,500,000 ) Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets - (879,942 ) Loss for the year (1,598,400 ) (4,559,178 ) Foreign currency translation 89,032 149,996 Total comprehensive loss for the year $ (1,509,368 ) $ (4,409,182 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 135,320,393 86,768,585

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the year $ (1,598,400 ) $ (4,559,178 ) Items not involving cash: Accretion 292,076 218,408 Depreciation 87,034 91,400 Share-based compensation 304,204 - Finance cost 9,717 4,072 Realized gain on marketable securities - (30,019 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities (391,797 ) (164,344 ) Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets - 879,942 Impairment of royalties - 1,500,000 Write off of deferred financing fees - 582,617 Foreign exchange loss - 23,439 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Increase in receivables (116 ) (11,308 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses 21,470 81,788 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,244 23,092 Net cash used in operating activities (1,264,568 ) (1,360,091 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets



Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities, net



Increase in deposits (315,779



(1,330,906



-



- (18,291



(1,366,235



880,019



- )



)







Net cash used in investing activities (1,646,685 ) (504,507 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from private placement financing 1,177,500 - Proceeds from fundraising received in advance of share issue 189,902 1,175,000 Proceeds from warrant exercise 1,134,500 - Share issue costs (49,427 ) (750 ) Increase in deferred financing fees (344,211 ) (71,458 ) Increase in deferred costs on conversion of royalty option (49,174 ) - Lease payments (88,338 ) (85,545 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,970,752 1,017,247 Impact of foreign exchange on cash (11,151 ) (9,168 ) Change in cash during the year (951,652 ) (856,519 ) Cash, beginning of the year 1,305,253 2,161,772 Cash, end of the year $ 353,601 $ 1,305,253 Cash paid during the year for interest $ - $ - Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ - $ -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)