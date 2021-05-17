Inca One Announces Private Placement with Strategic Investor

Vancouver, May 17, 2021 - Inca One Gold Corp. (TSXV: INCA) (OTC: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two, fully permitted, mineral processing facilities in Peru, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of CAD$500,000 (the "Private Placement" or "Offering").

The Private Placement will consist of the issuance of 1,250,000 units (the "Units") at a subscription price of CAD$0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase an additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.60 for a period of 36 months from the closing date ("Closing Date").

Ince One is pleased to announce that OCIM Precious Metals SA ("OCIM"), a Geneva-based global precious metals trader and financier that recently provided Inca One with a US$2.5 million Gold Pre-Payment Facility (see March 16, 2021 press release) has subscribed along with management for the majority of the Private Placement.

"I am delighted that OCIM has decided to make a strategic equity investment in Inca One shares, in addition to their recently completed Gold Pre-payment Facility", stated Edward Kelly, President and CEO of Inca One. "I believe this is a great sign of confidence and further validates our business given OCIM's prior due diligence."

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital requirements. Insiders of the Company will also subscribe for Units under the Private Placement. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months plus a day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Finder's fees may be paid in connection with this Offering. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp. is a TSXV listed, gold producer operating two, fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company has produced in excess of 92,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$125 million in revenue from its first 6 years of operations. Inca One, is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing government permitted, small-scale miners in Peru. Peru is the world's seventh-largest producer of gold and its small-scale mining sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. Inca One possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One. To learn more visit www.incaone.com.

Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/84275_a8a0115d14a61a37_001full.jpg

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly,

President and CEO

Inca One Gold Corp.

For More Information Contact:

Konstantine Tsakumis

Inca One Gold Corp.

ktsakumis@incaone.com

604-568-4877

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Statements regarding the Company which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to factors such as: (i) fluctuation of mineral prices; (ii) a change in market conditions; and (iii) the fact that future operational results may not be accurately predicted based on this limited information to date. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update any changes to such statements. Inca One believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84275