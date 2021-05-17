Kincora commences drilling Nyngan project
- First pass drill program has commenced at the Nyngan project seeking to test two large-scale, early stage porphyry targets and confirm a strategic position in the northern extension of the Macquarie Arc
- Kincora has been awarded A$120,000 under the New Frontiers Co-Operative Drilling Grants program from the Government of NSW for the drilling program
- The 100%-owned Nyngan copper gold project covers an area of 762km2 in a highly prospective geologic terrane with encouraging limited previous explorer drilling and increasing neighbouring drilling activities
MELBOURNE, May 17, 2021 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) is pleased to have commenced drilling at the Nyngan copper gold project ("Nyngan"). The Nyngan project is located in the interpreted northern undercover and underexplored section of the Junee-Narromine Belt of the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW, Australia.
John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, Senior VP of Exploration, commented: "Success for Kincora's first pass two-hole program at the Nyngan project will confirm the rocks are Macquarie Arc. The program seeks to test two large porphyry targets in an area that had favourable results in previous drilling 16 years ago and has not been drilled tested since. Kincora's Nyngan and Nevertire projects cover the interpreted most prospective and shallow to moderate cover of the northern Junee-Narromine Belt.
The Boda discovery by Alkane provides proof of concept, confirming the underexplored northern extension of the parallel Molong belt. Successful drill testing of Nyngan, or by other groups currently undertaking undercover drilling in the Junee-Narromine belt, will significantly enhance the wider prospectivity of this underexplored section of the belt.
Kincora's drilling activities remain ongoing at the Trundle project with preparations to commence drilling at the Fairholme gold project once the program at Nyngan is concluded."
Co-Operative funding
The Company was awarded A$120,000 in the third round of the New Frontiers Co-Operative Drilling Grants program from the Government of NSW for drilling at the Nyngan project. The grant monies are non-dilutionary and will fund direct drilling costs on a matched dollar-for-dollar basis.
The NSW Government has only just announced a fourth round of the New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling grants program, which will shortly open for applications. Kincora intends to apply for both its Nyngan and Jemalong projects.
Nyngan project background
Kincora secured the Nyngan project via direct application from the NSW Government. The application area was selected based on its stratigraphic-structural setting and favourable results from the last drilling program by Newcrest Mining Ltd. in 2005 that were not followed up.
Four holes were completed in the last drilling program. Three of these intersected basement at depths between 255 metres to 322 metres. Drill hole ACDNY002 recorded bornite-chalcopyrite-chalcocite-pyrite mineralisation associated with strong hematite alteration in clasts of volcaniclastic conglomerate that the ongoing Kincora program is looking to follow up.
Figure 1: Key Lachlan Fold Belt players and junior explorers
Central West, New South Wales, Australia
(View PDF)
Exploration approach
The first-phase drilling program at Nyngan is using cost-effective mud-rotary drilling to cut through the unmineralised post-mineral sedimentary cover, then will transition to diamond core drilling upon refusal or once basement is reached. Petrologic, lithogeochemcial, green rock analysis and age dating will be carried out as appropriate in addition to traditional assay suites to assist with vectoring, follow-up exploration and confirmation of the targeted Macquarie Arc terrane. This is a proven exploration strategy in the covered segments of the Macquarie Arc having been directly responsible for the Northparkes and Cowal discoveries, and currently also being applied in various other undercover sections of the Junee-Narromine belt by FMG and Inflection Resources' - refer to wider and immediate regional license holdings in Figures 1 & 2.
The Junee-Narromine Belt is considered highly prospective for large gold-copper porphyry deposits and/or epithermal gold deposits and hosts the CMOC Northparkes deposits, Evolution Mining's Cowal deposits, Alkane's Tomingley gold mine and Kincora's Trundle project, where drilling commenced in April 2020 and remains ongoing.
An exploration strategy video focused on Nyngan, that outlines scale of targets and the Company's systematic exploration approach, is available at www.kincoracopper.com and https://youtu.be/ePk4Hl5Tdgk .
Figure 2: Recent regional land grab and increasing drilling activities
The underexplored and undercover extension of the northern Junee-Narromine belt potentially covers the largest intrusive centre of the Macquarie Arc and with a jog and structural grain parallel to the Lachlan Transverse Zone, possibly indicating a locus for porphyry formation
(View PDF)
License holdings sourced from MinView over public file regional magnetics and prior drilling. "Inflection targets" sourced from:
* Refer to Inflection Resources press release February 1st, 2021 "Drilling Update From Northern New South Wales"
Figure 3: Drill hole ACDNY002 recorded bornite-chalcopyrite-chalcocite-pyrite mineralization associated with strong hematite alteration in clasts and volcaniclastic conglomerate. No drilling has intersected basement in the license area since this last program of Newcrest's.
Section of two-hole drilling program relative to previous drill results in the Nyngan Volcanic Complex
(View PDF)
Kincora Nyngan project license boundary over magnetics with prior deeper drill holes and planned holes (PNYD001 & 002)
Figure 4: Kincora project drilling timelines and upcoming catalysts
One rig remains operational at the Trundle project with another mobilised to the Nyngan project ahead of the commencement of a drilling program at the Fairholme project
(View PDF)
* Refer to Sultan Resources press release April 29th, 2021 "Big Hill IP results define 'classic' East Lachlan porphyry Au-Cu priority drill target"
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Ltd. (ARBN 645 457 763)
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), Exploration Manager Australia, who is the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cromie, a Qualified Person under the definition established by JORC and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.
Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), is Exploration Manager Australia for the Company. Paul Cromie consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Nyngan project has included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.
JORC TABLE 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).
