Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Gold Resource Corporation Strengthens Senior Leadership With Addition of Alberto Reyes as New Chief Operating Officer

06:31 Uhr  |  Accesswire

DENVER, May 17, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") announces the addition of Alberto Reyes to the Company's senior leadership as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gold Resource Corp., said, "I would like to welcome Mr. Alberto Reyes to Gold Resource Corp.'s senior leadership team. A mining executive with over 20 years of global mining experience, sound technical knowledge and a genuinely practical leadership approach. Alberto is known for producing higher performance operations, unifying workforces and delivering results. I expect that Alberto's addition will allow us to embed these principles with the employees, enabling us to achieve our strategic vision, improve our safety record and operation's performance, and effectively improve our margins."

Mr. Alberto Reyes, a B.Eng by training, has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry in an operational capacity. His international experience includes North and Latin America, South Africa, Australia, the Philippines, Ghana, and Brazil. Mr. Reyes' expertise includes operations, mine planning, feasibility studies, developing cost-saving strategies, and community and government relations. Mr. Reyes has progressively held more senior roles in Newcrest Mining Ltd., GoldFields International Ltd. Luna Gold Corp, and most recently Vice President of Operations at Coeur Mining. Mr. Reyes possesses a B.Eng Mining from Laurentian University, Sudbury, Ontario, is a Chartered Professional Mining and a qualified person with the AusIMM.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:

Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647670/Gold-Resource-Corporation-Strengthens-Senior-Leadership-With-Addition-of-Alberto-Reyes-as-New-Chief-Operating-Officer


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Gold Resource Corp.

Gold Resource Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A0LCTL
US38068T1051
www.goldresourcecorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap