Gold Resource Corporation Strengthens Senior Leadership With Addition of Alberto Reyes as New Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, May 17, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") announces the addition of Alberto Reyes to the Company's senior leadership as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gold Resource Corp., said, "I would like to welcome Mr. Alberto Reyes to Gold Resource Corp.'s senior leadership team. A mining executive with over 20 years of global mining experience, sound technical knowledge and a genuinely practical leadership approach. Alberto is known for producing higher performance operations, unifying workforces and delivering results. I expect that Alberto's addition will allow us to embed these principles with the employees, enabling us to achieve our strategic vision, improve our safety record and operation's performance, and effectively improve our margins."

Mr. Alberto Reyes, a B.Eng by training, has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry in an operational capacity. His international experience includes North and Latin America, South Africa, Australia, the Philippines, Ghana, and Brazil. Mr. Reyes' expertise includes operations, mine planning, feasibility studies, developing cost-saving strategies, and community and government relations. Mr. Reyes has progressively held more senior roles in Newcrest Mining Ltd., GoldFields International Ltd. Luna Gold Corp, and most recently Vice President of Operations at Coeur Mining. Mr. Reyes possesses a B.Eng Mining from Laurentian University, Sudbury, Ontario, is a Chartered Professional Mining and a qualified person with the AusIMM.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

