Gran Colombia Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on June 15, 2021

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2021.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. Gran Colombia's portfolio includes equity positions in several listed companies advancing gold and silver projects including a 44.3% equity interest in Aris Gold Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (Colombia - Marmato; Canada - Juby), a 17.8% equity interest in Gold X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GLDX) (Guyana - Toroparu), a 27.3% equity interest in Denarius Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSLV) (Spain - Lomero; Colombia - Guia Antigua and Zancudo) and a 25.8% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut - Meadowbank).

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

