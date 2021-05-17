New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Defines Multiple IP/Resistivity Anomalies, and Plans Expanded 2021 Geophysical Surveys for Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE GOLD DRILL INTERCEPTS COINCIDENT

WITH CHARGEABILTY ANOMALIES INDENTIFIED

AT WESTERN FLANK ZONE AND SHALE SADDLE TARGETS

VANCOUVER, May 17, 2021 - New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV: NGLD) (OTCQB: NPDCF) (FSE: BM5) is pleased to report the results of a 19 line-kilometre induced polarization (IP) / resistivity ground geophysical survey completed during late 2020 at its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") in Nevada. The results of the IP/resistivity survey reveal high grade gold mineralization at the Western Flank Zone is associated with changeability anomalies along the Kinsley Northwest / Mine (KNW) fault zone. Multiple chargeability anomalies have been identified at the high grade Western Flank Zone and Shale Saddle target that warrant expansion of the IP geophysical grid and follow-up drill testing.

Kinsley Mountain is located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine, operated by Nevada Gold Mines. It hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization under and adjacent to a historical open-pit, run-of-mine heap leach operation, and hosts an Indicated Resource at the Western Flank Zone (WFZ) of 302,000 ounces of gold grading 6.11 g/t Au (1.54 million tonnes)1. The 2020 IP / Resistivity survey successfully identified the deposit and shows the target is open for extension laterally in undrilled ground.

The 2020 Kinsley Mountain reverse circulation and diamond drill campaign comprised 49 drill holes totaling 17,970 metres and tested five targets within the greater Resource area. To date, only 20% of Kinsley Mountain has been drill tested. Exploration drilling planned for 2021 is expected to build on several new discoveries and also expand the current indicated and inferred resource at the Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North Oxide and Secret Spot targets.

In 2020 New Placer Dome conducted a review of historical geophysical surveys at Kinsley Mountain and noted chargeability anomalies coincident with high grade gold mineralization at the Western Flank Zone within a single 2015 IP/resistivity orientation survey line. Subsequent electrical property measurements of WFZ Secret Canyon shale-hosted high grade gold mineralization, and surrounding shale in drill core confirmed an apparent chargeability contrast between mineralized and un-mineralized Secret Canyon shale rocks at Kinsley Mountain.

New Placer Dome commissioned an expanded program of IP/resistivity over the WFZ resource and high-priority Shale Saddle target areas and has confirmed a correlation between the geophysical survey results and historically drill confirmed high grade gold in associations with sulphide mineralization.The 2020 IP/resistivity comprised a total of 19 line-kilometres over nine lines; including 5 lines at WFZ and 4 lines at the Shale Saddle target (Figure 1). 2020 drill hole KMR20-035 is located on the margin of a larger untested chargeability anomaly that also warrants follow-up drill testing (Figure 2).

______________________________

1 Technical Report and updated estimate of mineral resources on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., effective January 15, 2020 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., CPG, Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo. and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Max Sali, CEO and founder of New Placer Dome commented, "With the release of the 2020 IP/resistivity survey results we are extremely pleased to have identified a new gold vectoring tool that has potential to contribute to new discoveries within the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project. During 2021, we look forward to expanded geophysical surveys and drilling to build on multiple new discoveries made during 2020 and increase the current indicated and inferred resource at the Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North Oxide and Secret Spot targets."

Key Points:

High grade shale-hosted gold mineralization at Western Flank Zone exhibits an apparent changeability contrast with un-mineralized shales representing an important new gold mineralization vector at Kinsley Mountain





IP/resistivity surveys have defined multiple untested chargeability anomalies at the Western Flank Zone and Shale Saddle target that warrant follow-up drill testing





Expanded IP/resistivity surveys are warranted to the south to cover the Secret Spot oxide and high-grade sulphide new discovery

Figure 1. Western Flank Zone IP Chargeability Section L450E

Figure 2. Shale Saddle Target IP Chargeability Section L6600N

Methodology and QA/QC

Two IP/resistivity grids were completed during 2020 covering the WFZ and Shale Saddle target area. Five lines spaced 150 metres apart were completed at Western Flank and four lines spaced 150 metres apart were completed at Shale Saddle. Line lengths ranged from 1,300 metres to 2,300 metres. Data were collected using the Direct Current Resistivity, Induced Polarization ("DCIP") method, on a 16-channel pole-dipole array with a dipole size (a-spacing) of 100 m. A GDD GRx16 receiver and GDD 5000W-2400V-20A IP Tx model Tx4 transmitter was used. Raw data were loaded into Geosoft Oasis Montaj software for quality control and review. The reviewed data were used to produce pseudo section plots of apparent resistivity and apparent chargeability and were the input for the inversion. Inversions were completed using the UBC-GIF DCIP2D inversion codes. Each line of data was inverted independently. The resistivity and IP inversion is a two-step process. The resistivity inversion is run first, and this model is used in the chargeability inversion. Multiple inversions were completed for quality control.

About New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)2. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also owns 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital markets and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of New Placer Dome and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Max Sali"

Max Sali, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Information

______________________________

SOURCE New Placer Dome Gold Corp.