Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2021 Q1 Results

VANCOUVER, May 17, 2021 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:MJS)(FSE:MJT) reports its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter end March 31, 2021 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.majesticgold.com.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended March 31, 2021

Gold revenue decreased by 44% to $5.8 million, from $10.3 million for the comparative period in FY2020;

Gross profit from mining operations decreased by 20% to $3.2 million, from $4 million for the comparative period in FY2020;

Net income increased by $2.5 million to $4.7 million, from $2.2 million for the comparative period in FY2020. The increase is due primarily to $2.5 million in income tax recovery from a retrospective change in the Company's corporate tax rate from 25% to 15%;

Gold production decreased to 5,203 ounces, from 6,878 ounces produced for the comparative period in FY2020;

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") the first quarter of FY2021, were $450 per ounce and $758 per ounce, compared to $693 per ounce and $819 per ounce for the comparative period in FY2020; Refer to pages 15-17 of the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of FY2021, was $3.5 million, compared to $4.8 million for the comparative period in FY2020. Refer to pages 15-17 of the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure;

On March 17, 2021, the Company reported results from its recently completed drill program at the Fair Adelaide Project. The drill program consisted of a total of 21 holes drilled with 1,144 meters of aircore drilling, testing two gold targets and one nickel-cobalt target identified in previous exploration programs on the property;

On April 1, 2021, the Company reported the renewal of the Songjiagou North Underground mining license with the Shandong Natural Resource Bureau until February of 2031; and

On May 14, 2021, reported that it had received governmental approval to resume mining operations at the Songjiagou North Underground Mine following successful completion of its safety inspection.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Three months ended March 31, 2020 Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 5,203 6,878 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 4,802 6,360 Gold sold (ozs) 3,030 6,755 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,904 $ 1,527 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 450 693 Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1) 857 936 All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz sold) (1) 758 819 Financial data Gold revenues $ 5,770,486 $ 10,311,908 Gross profit (2) 3,174,867 3,990,694 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 3,535,653 4,784,727 Net income 4,706,643 2,153,562 Net income attributable to shareholders 3,272,458 1,420,096 Basic and diluted income per share 0.00 0.00 March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents$ $ 30,611,839 $ 33,774,231 Total assets 127,601,338 126,715,193 Total current liabilities 28,546,770 31,920,104

(1)See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A on pages 15-17.

(2)"Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China, with exploration properties located in Australia, China and Canada. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

