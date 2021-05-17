AmmPower Corp. Appoints Paul Sparkes to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, May 17, 2021 - AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), announces the appointment of Mr. Paul Sparkes to its advisory board, effective immediately.

Mr. Sparkes is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with over twenty-five years of experience in media, finance, capital markets and Canada's political arena. He spent a decade as a leader in the broadcast and media industry as CTV Globemedia's Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. He also held senior positions in public service, including with the Government of Canada as Director of Operations to Prime Minister, Jean Chretien, and as a senior aide to two Premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Mr. Sparkes was a co-founder and executive vice chairman at Difference Capital Financial and serves on a number of private and public boards. He is currently President and founder of Otterbury Holdings Inc, Global Alternatives Advisory and is an advisor and deal maker for growth companies in the private and public markets.

Mr. Sparkes states, "I'm pleased to be joining the Advisory Board of AmmPower. This is truly a company that is on the cutting edge of delivering something very unique in the green energy space. When I met the team, and saw the technology that was being put together, it was clear that I could assist AmmPower with its growth strategy and I'm looking forward to getting started."

Rene Bharti, AmmPower President, states, "Having someone like Paul Sparkes join our advisory board is invaluable for AmmPower. Mr. Sparkes has the ability to help the company commercialize its technology in a variety of arenas. We look forward to working together with Mr. Sparkes to increase shareholder value by executing on potential commercial contracts the company has in the works."

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.

