Frontline Commences Induced Polarization (IP) Program on ROUTE 109 Project, Quebec

Toronto, May 17, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) (OTC:FLDPF) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of a ground IP geophysical program over its Route 109 Project ("Project") located in northcentral Quebec (Figure 1). This follows a recently completed high-resolution heli-borne magnetic survey and interpretation by Laurentia Exploration that identified targets of high merit recommended for follow-up IP. The IP program is expected to be completed before the end of June and consist of 30-line kilometers.

Commentary

"The commencement of the 30km IP program on Route 109 will target areas of structural and geological merit highlighted from the Company's recently completed high-resolution magnetic geophysical survey. Following compilation and interpretation by Laurentia Exploration, based in Quebec, there are several key areas that warrant an IP survey. Gold mineralization in the surrounding area is known to be associated with disseminated sulphides and with shear zones and has proven to be an effective exploration tool for neighbouring exploration companies. Our IP program will provide us with definitive drill targets for an upcoming diamond drilling campaign on the Property" said Frontline's President and CEO Walter Henry.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Regional geological location of the Route 109 property with nearby deposits.

IP Geophysical Program

The IP program will cover 3 separate grids totaling 30km with line spacing of 200 meters and 25m station readings. The 3 grids will target the following areas of high merit:

- Grids A and B in the western portion of the Route 109 will target (Figure 2): - 1) Interpreted folded iron formation folded about a D2 axis - 2) Sheared fold limb where destruction of magnetic signature may suggest sulphidation of magnetite - 3) Possible zone of shearing along southern flank of an interpreted mafic intrusion - 4) Possible sheared margins of a mafic intrusion 1.5km along strike of the Desmazures gold showing





Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Western portion of the Route 109 property and IP grid targets.

- Grid C in the eastern portion of the Route 109 will target (Figure 3): - 1) Possible sheared flank of a mafic intrusion coincident with a zone of thickening.





Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Eastern portion of the Route 109 property and IP grid target.

The structural signature is a key element in the IP targeting at the Route 109 Project. The project area is bounded by two deformation corridors both known to host gold mineralization. The Casa-Cameron deformation zone occurs to the south of the property. This structural corridor hosts the Douay gold deposit with indicated resources of 8.6Mt grading 1.52 gpt Au and inferred resources of 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 gpt Au (https://www.maplegoldmines.com) and the Vezza deposit with Measured and Indicated resources of 1.3Mt grading 6.5 gpt Au and Inferred resources of 435 Kt grading 4.9 gpt Au (https://www.opusoneresources.com).

Route 109 Project

Route 109 Property consists of 100 mining claims in the Province of Quebec covering 5,588 hectares. It is contiguous to the recently announced 50-50 joint venture between Maple Gold's Douay Project and Agnico Eagle's Joutel Project that has been a consolidated into a joint property package (Figure 1). The Property is located along the Casa Beradi belt which hosts the Douay Gold deposit and Eagle-Telbel Zn-Cu deposits (Maple Gold Mines/Agnico Eagle joint venture), the Vezza Gold deposit (Nottaway Resources) and the N2 Gold Project (Wallbridge Mining) (Figure 1).

The Route 109 Property has seen little historical drilling in a geological environment where significant intersections have been encountered in historical drilling. These include DH 92-CA-A-05 which intersected 0.608 g/t Au over 10.8m, DH 92-CA-A-15 which intersected 102.4 g/t Ag over 2.45m and DH 96-Ca-A-20 which intersected 1.13 g/t Au over 45m which includes 10.95 g/t Au over 4m. The above drill intersections occur along the northern boundary. The above information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Route 109 Property and may not be representative of expected results.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Route 109 Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project 60 kms east of the Red Lake and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.frontlinegold.com, or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Frontline Gold Corp./

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frontlinegold

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frontline-gold-corp-fgc-

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

|"Walter Henry" | |Contact: Walter Henry

|

| | |Phone: (416) 861-9090

|

|Walter Henry, President&CEO| |Email:

info@frontlinegold.com|

|Frontline Gold Corp. | |Website:

www.frontlinegold.com |

| | |Frontline Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FGC)

|

| | |372 Bay Street, Suite 301

|

| | |Toronto, Ontario M5H 2W9

|

| | |

|

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.