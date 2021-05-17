Angkor Resources Corp. Announces Management Changes as Part of Strategic Review

Grande Prairie, May 17, 2021 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) (OTC Pink: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Delayne Weeks has been appointed and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective May 6, 2021. Delayne has worked with the Company since 2011 in capacities of financial management, social development, senior administration, and partner relations. Delayne holds a degree of distinction in Education and Commerce, a diploma of honors in Horticulture, and has consulted in economic development and community development over several decades. Delayne has also owned, operated and served in management roles in several businesses in the financial transaction sector prior to working actively in SE Asia for the past decade. Delayne also holds in excess of 11 million shares of the Company.

Delayne is replacing Stephen Burega who served the corporation since 2015 as VP Corporate Development and then CEO. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Burega for his work and service over the years.

With the management changes, Angkor's strategic work will capitalize on its key assets and business opportunities to aggressively move the Company forward in these challenging times. The Company looks forward to providing updates as this important work progresses.

A further adjustment in management includes Mike Weeks taking on a new position of Executive Vice President Operations and continuing as a trusted Board Director. Mike has served as Executive Chairman of Angkor for the past decade and has extensive management experience in the international extractive sector, including both minerals and oil and gas. He has been instrumental in actively moving Angkor projects forward during COVID and has been onsite in Cambodia for the past seven months. He continues with mineral exploration and negotiations on the Production Sharing Agreement for the onshore oil and gas projects under EnerCam Resources. An announcement for the replacement of the Board Chair is forthcoming.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package across four 100%-owned licenses and a fifth license under an earn-in agreement with a third party. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

