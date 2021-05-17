Nexus Gold to Host Live Webinar, Tuesday May 18, at 2pm ET
To register for the webinar, please follow the link below:
Date: Tuesday, May 18th, 2021
Time: 2pm EST
Register: Webinar Registration
http://7514767.hs-sites.com/www.rbmilestone.com/nexusgold_webinar_event_may_18_2021-0
HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email to nexus@rbmilestone.com
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in Canada and West Africa. The Company's primary focus is on its 100%-owned, 98-sq km Dakouli 2 Gold Concession in Burkina Faso, West Africa, and the 1,496-ha McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. The Company is focusing on the development of its core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its portfolio.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nxs.gold
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
