Nexus Gold to Host Live Webinar, Tuesday May 18, at 2pm ET

Vancouver, May 17, 2021 - Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS) (OTC:NXXGF) (FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce it will be hosting a live investor webinar on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. President and CEO Alex Klenman will review the Company's latest investor presentation and will provide updates on key exploration developments at the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, and the Dakouli 2 Gold Concession in Burkina Faso, West Africa, and other additional upcoming milestones.

To register for the webinar, please follow the link below:

Date: Tuesday, May 18th, 2021

Time: 2pm EST

Register: Webinar Registration

http://7514767.hs-sites.com/www.rbmilestone.com/nexusgold_webinar_event_may_18_2021-0?utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8D_uR1Ru2bOFGAv_ZsrVupd9lmtj5WHy2t5UCaVfq1fBi33_FWhZTuKAkEFLlbfRSDvVA_

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email to nexus@rbmilestone.com

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in Canada and West Africa. The Company's primary focus is on its 100%-owned, 98-sq km Dakouli 2 Gold Concession in Burkina Faso, West Africa, and the 1,496-ha McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. The Company is focusing on the development of its core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its portfolio.

For more information, please visit nxs.gold

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Nexus Gold Corp.

Alex Klenman

President & CEO

604-558-1920

info@nexusgoldcorp.com

www.nxs.gold

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.