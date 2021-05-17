Yuntone Capital Corp. and Mantaro Silver Corp. Announce Conditional Approval for Qualifying Transaction and SEDAR filing of Filing Statement

VANCOUVER, May 17, 2021 - YUNTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("Yuntone" or the "Company") (TSXV: YTC.H), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with Mantaro Silver Corp. ("Mantaro"). As previously announced on October 27, 2020 and May 4, 2021, Yuntone Capital will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mantaro by way of a three cornered amalgamation. Mantaro owns five silver-focused Peruvian mineral properties, consisting of its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property and the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (the "Silver Properties").

Yuntone has also filed its filing statement (the "Filing Statement") and technical report on the Santas Gloria Property in connection with the Transaction. The Filing Statement is dated May 12, 2021 and posted on Yuntone's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Subject to Yuntone satisfying the conditions of the Exchange, closing of the Transaction is expected to occur in late May 2021.

About Yuntone

Yuntone Realty Capital Corp. is a capital pool company ("CPC") as defined by Exchange Policy 2.4 ("Policy 2.4") and the shares were listed for trading under the trading symbol "YTC.H".

SOURCE Mantaro Silver Corp.