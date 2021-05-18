Nutrien Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 420,788,206 common shares, representing 73.80% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Nutrien's 11 director nominees were elected:

Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Christopher M. Burley 99.46% 0.54% Maura J. Clark 98.79% 1.21% Russell K. Girling 97.87% 2.13% Miranda C. Hubbs 99.77% 0.23% Raj S. Kushwaha 99.62% 0.38% Alice D. Laberge 99.40% 0.60% Consuelo E. Madere 99.38% 0.62% Keith G. Martell 98.62% 1.38% Aaron W. Regent 99.06% 0.94% Mayo M. Schmidt 99.66% 0.34% Nelson L.C. Silva 99.72% 0.28%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.

Votes For (percent): 99.72%

Votes Withheld (percent): 0.28%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For (percent): 94.58%

Votes Against (percent): 5.42%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

