FAR RESOURCES LTD Continues Drilling Preparation at their Winston Gold and Silver Project with a 42 square mile LiDAR Survey

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2021 - Far Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:FOR) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) ("FAR Resources" or the "Company") continues preparations for drilling and exploration on its 100% owned Winston Gold and Silver Project located in New Mexico, USA by obtaining a 42 square mile LiDAR survey to map out and assess both natural and manmade features at the project.



About LiDAR

LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, is an important tool that allowed Far Resources' geologists the ability to map and assess features of the property with considerable precision and flexibility, and in turn, be able to determine which veins and holes to target with accuracy to find gold and silver with a high degree of probability of strike potential.

LiDAR uses pulsed, laser-generated infrared light beams to precisely measure distances and generate three-dimensional data. In combination with new photo technology data, Far Resources was able to produce very detailed digital elevation models and better maps for:

use in structural geology studies for future exploration purposes

accurate volumetric calculations of existing open pits, declines/shafts/stockpile ore and dumps

identification of historical mineral exploration sites



Far Resources plans to provide further updates on its Gold and Silver Project in New Mexico, USA in the near Future.

About Far

FAR Resources 100 percent owned Winston Gold and Silver Project explores Ivanhoe, Emporia and Little Granite Mines in the Black Range of New Mexico USA. Each mine is known for its historic production of its high-grade gold and silver grade ores, and includes recent samples of 4610 g/t silver and 66.5 g/t gold. The Black Range district was mined extensively in the 1980s, but has seen little activity since. Full data tables and info can be viewed here on pages 14, 17,19 and 20: https://farresources.com/images/investors/presentation/precious_metals_deck/precious_metals_deck_revised-26Mar2021.pdf. Far Resources also has its ZORO Lithium Project, in CANADA, located in the mining-friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba and containing numerous known lithium deposits. The Company also holds a 60% stake in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories.

