Osisko Metals Announces Final Results From Winter Drill Campaign

MONTR?AL, May 18, 2021 -- Osisko Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the final results from the winter drilling program at its Pine Point Project, located in the NWT.



The shallow mineralization reported herein is from two multi-purpose drill holes used for in-fill drilling and ongoing hydrogeological investigations. These holes are located within the R67 deposit in the South Trend and the periphery of the W85 Prismatic deposit in the Project's North Trend (see Map 1 & Table 1).

Drill hole R67-21-PP-001 intersected 6.67 metres grading 14.87% Zn and 0.40% Pb (15.27% Zn+Pb) as well as 7.00 metres grading 13.84% Zn and 4.24% Pb (18.08% Zn+Pb) in the R67 deposit.

Drill hole W85-21-PP-001 intersected 3.00 metres grading 7.65% Zn and 1.56% Pb (9.21% Zn+Pb) outside of the in-pit resources at the W85 deposit, peripheral to Prismatic mineralization in the core of the deposit.

The R67 deposit occurs in the significantly underexplored South Trend that hosts only Prismatic-type mineralization and hosts the X15 deposit which was the largest deposit mined by Cominco.

Drill hole W85-21-PP-001 has extended the near-pit mineralization that may be expanded upon further with future drilling. Hydrogeological testing is ongoing for the purpose of characterizing the groundwater flow near deposits on both margins of the Pine Point reef structure. The Company expects to be able to release these results during H2 2021.

Table 1: Drill Hole Composite Assay Results.

From To Width True Width Zn Pb Pb+Zn (m) (m) (m) (m) % % % R67-21-PP-001 South Trend R67 18.33 25.00 6.67 6.67 14.87 0.40 15.27 and R67 36.00 43.00 7.00 7.00 13.84 4.24 18.08 W85-21-PP-001 North Trend W85 92.00 95.00 3.00 3.00 7.65 1.56 9.21

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO, commented: "The hydrogeological investigations and modelling are an important milestone in better quantifying dewatering costs at Pine Point. Preliminary water flow data collected to date is positive and we eagerly await a report in the second H2 2021. Concurrent to this, the infill and expansion drilling will resume following spring break-up. Many deposits remain open along strike with today's result at W85 highlighting this potential."

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations (NAD83 (CSRS) Zone 11)

Hole Name Area Deposit Easting Northing Elevation AZM DIP Depth (m) HG-21-PP-002 Gap Zone 618675.46 6743425.88 203.00 0.00 -90.00 264.00 HG-21-PP-003 North Trend W85 619199.87 6747050.20 187.00 0.00 -90.00 213.00 HG-21-PP-005 South Trend 630004.35 6740103.25 234.00 0.00 -90.00 213.00 HG-21-PP-006 North Trend 632540.62 6753523.37 177.00 0.00 -90.00 150.00 HG-21-PP-007 Gap Zone 635441.99 6750489.16 195.00 0.00 -90.00 159.00 R67-21-PP-001 South Trend R67 628119.96 6740723.17 233.49 0.00 -90.00 237.00 W85-21-PP-001 North Trend W85 619586.36 6746348.91 189.12 0.00 -90.00 231.00 Y53-21-PP-001 North Trend Y53 633565.00 6752730.60 200.00 0.00 -90.00 162.00

Qualified Person

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Vice President Exploration for Osisko Metals Inc.. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and he is a Professional Geologist registered in the Northwest Territories.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility at the Pine Point project site, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade, four acid digestion and ICPAES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration. Current drill program is following strict COVID19 protocols, has been underway since January 15th 2021 and is in progress. Further assay results are pending.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space. The Company controls one of Canada's premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories for which the 2020 PEA has indicated an after-tax NPV of $500M and an IRR of 29.6%. The Pine Point Project PEA is based on current Mineral Resource Estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining and consist of 12.9Mt grading 6.29% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 37.6Mt grading 6.80% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, North West Territories, Canada" dated July 30, which has been filed on SEDAR. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, paved highway access, and has an electrical substation as well as 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place.

The current Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to NI43-101 standards and were prepared by independent qualified persons, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines. The abovementioned Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. Zinc equivalency percentages are calculated using metal prices, forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges (see respective technical reports for details).

