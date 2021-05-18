Hawkmoon Resources Hires a Diamond Driller for the Summer Drill Program

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Faubert et Fils Inc. (the "Driller") to drill 5,000 metres (the "Drill Program") through twenty-nine (29) diamond drill holes on the Company's Wilson property (the "Wilson Property") this summer. The Driller, based in Val d'Or, Quebec, has decades of experience drilling for mining companies both large and small. The Driller's recent clients include: the Canadian Malartic Mine, Melkior Resources; Durango Resources; and Xander Resources. Hawkmoon plans on commencing the Drill Program on Wilson by the middle of July.

The Wilson Property is situated in the Verneuil Township fifteen kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec. The city of Val d'Or is located approximately 150 kilometres to the southwest.

Mr. Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon states "We are excited to have sourced such an experienced and well respected diamond driller for Hawkmoon's first drill program on our Wilson property. Once the drill permit is received and the Driller is available, we anticipate collaring our first drill hole by the middle July."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon recently completed its initial public offering and is focused on its two Quebec gold projects in one of the world's largest gold deposits, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other, east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's summer drill program at the Wilson Property and the timing and scope thereof. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

