Defense Metals Announces Closing of CDN$5.0 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2021 - Defense Metals Corp. (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement to institutional investors of its common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of Cdn$5.0 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 15,625,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 15,625,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of Cdn$0.32 per Common Share and associated Warrant. The Warrants are exercisable at an exercise price of Cdn$0.425 per Common Share at any time on or prior to May 17, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement in the United States. H.C. Wainwright & Co. received (i) a cash commission of Cdn$400,000 (equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) and (ii) 1,250,000 non-transferable compensation warrants (the "Agent Warrants"). The Agent Warrant are exercisable at an exercise price of Cdn$0.32 per Common Share at any time on or before May 17, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to complete a preliminary economic assessment for the Wicheeda Project, conduct an exploration program and further environmental studies on the Wicheeda Property, formalize a contract to build a hydrometallurgical pilot plant and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Details as to the intended specific allocation of the proceeds are disclosed in the Prospectus Supplement referred to below.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Private Placement were qualified by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") under the Company's base shelf prospectus dated May 4, 2021 which was filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the base shelf prospectus are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. In the United States, the Common Shares and Warrants were offered and sold on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and all applicable state securities laws. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

The securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to resale restrictions in the United States under applicable U.S. federal and state securities laws with no resale restrictions in Canada.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of "GREEN" energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including volatility in the trading price of the Common Shares, the price of rare earth elements, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law

