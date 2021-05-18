Saint Jean Carbon Provides a 2nd Operational Update

CALGARY, May 18, 2021 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce a 2nd update on its operations and research and development initiatives, subsequent to the news released issued May 11, 2021.

Facilities Planning and Covid

Saint Jean would like to provide further clarity on facility planning objectives. The necessity of separate facilities for mining process development and for battery R&D is to eliminate the possibility of cross contamination of particulate between the two processes. Particulate contamination in the battery prototype process would be detriment to product performance.

The plant floor space that Saint Jean will occupy this August at 107 Manitou Drive, Kitchener is approximately double the size of the previous location at 768 Westgate Road, Oakville. The additional floor space will be utilized for optimization of air classification equipment, small batch trials, equipment fabrication, and process development for customers. Although 107 Manitou is located within a strip plaza, similar to 768 Westgate, the decision to select this location was based on practicality, logistics, zoning bylaw, overhead costs and consideration for the pilot plant layout. It should be noted that the pilot plant's predominant use is graphite process development and small batch runs of graphite purification.

To protect the safety of its engineering contractors during which Ontario has been in a pandemic lockdown for most of 2021, progress has continued in development of the air classification process in a virtual setting using computer simulation. The simulations reduce a substantial portion of physical process development time which otherwise would be required to be conducted physically with the air classifier on the plant floor. The air classification process separates graphite particles from crushed ore by means of vibration and aerodynamics using a series of settling chambers and screening compartments. Typical particles feeding the air classifier are pre-crushed to a particle size of 12 mesh (1.7mm diameter). Early simulation results indicate additional secondary and tertiary air classification steps are highly effective in air separation of graphite to various fractions ranging from +500-80 mesh (approx. 25 to 180 microns). This spectrum of particle size is desirable for further processing into battery grade anodes and specific compositions are formulated to customer requirements. The use of computer simulations has enabled Saint Jean to focus on developing specific stages of the air classification process while minimizing the use of labor intensive process trials. As the equipment is recommissioned at the new location in August, process trials will focus on correlating the actual process starting with the parameters that were developed by analytical predictions. Saint Jean remains highly confident that large and medium flake graphite fractions can be recovered to a high degree of purity using environmentally friendly processes such as air classification.

Solid Ultrabattery Acquisition

Saint Jean has identified three prospective suppliers for its new battery prototype equipment to be used at Solid Ultrabattery and is currently selecting a single source. The engineering details related to equipment regulatory approval are being finalized with the supplier to ensure that the equipment can be commissioned immediately upon arrival. In this manner, in house fabrication of battery prototypes and samples will begin shortly upon possession of the new location which will be announced shortly. It should be noted that previous battery prototypes were outsourced to suppliers and after further review this decision was made to ensure protection of Intellectual Property and to improve prototype throughput.

Research and Development Collaborations with Academia

On May 13th, 2021, Saint Jean signed a sponsored research agreement with the University of Waterloo to further develop a composite electrolyte for solid electrolyte batteries. It is expected that the outcome of this research will further enhance Saint Jean's Intellectual Property portfolio focusing on state of the art battery formulations. This initiative is complementary to its recent acquisition of Solid Ultrabattery.

Dr Zhongwei Chen, Canada Research Chair in Advanced Materials for Clean Energy and Professor from University of Waterloo states: "Solid electrolyte battery designs are an emerging technology that should be researched as an alternative to the current mainstream formulations of lithium ion batteries. This agreement with the university advances the technology readiness level of solid electrolyte batteries with potential for mass industry disruption."

V-Bond Lee, Chief Commercialization Officer of Saint Jean states: "The acquisition of Solid Ultrabattery combined with the collaborative research initiated with the University of Waterloo will enable Saint Jean to move rapidly to pursue higher energy density and lower cost state of the art rechargeable energy storage systems. As more energy density is achieved, this will open up opportunities in various new industries."

