Hudson Provides Update on Production of Smelter Grade Green Alumina From Greenland Anorthosite

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2021 - Hudson Resources Inc. ("Hudson" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange "HUD"; OTC "HUDRF") is pleased to announce that significant progress has been made in the production of a green, waste free smelter grade alumina product from anorthosite (CaAl 2 Si 2 O 8 ) from the White Mountain mine in Greenland. Hudson has a 31.1% equity interest in the White Mountain mine and rights to acquire 100%.



Hudson engaged Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. (KPM) in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, to produce four kilograms of smelter grade alumina (Al 2 O 3 ) made from the White Mountain anorthosite. The smelter grade alumina produced will be sent to several major aluminum producers who have requested the product for evaluation. The KPM program is expected to be completed in approximately one month. Additional alumina testwork is also being conducted by a group in Europe.

Hudson has undertaken a significant amount of work over the past eight years investigating the production of specialty grade alumina and smelter grade alumina from anorthosite. In March 2015, Hudson announced the results of a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (refer NR2015-01). KPM is utilizing a flowsheet developed by Hudson which uses known and proven technologies to extract +90% of the aluminum from the anorthosite. The process produces a smelter grade alumina designed to meet the specifications of the major aluminum smelters. The Hudson process is scalable and only produces saleable byproducts and zero waste and is therefore green which aligns to Hudson's operating philosophy. The Bayer process, which is used extensively in aluminum production, uses a feedstock of bauxite ore and a process which requires the use of high temperature caustic soda solution. As a consequence, the Bayer process produces almost four tonnes of toxic waste, known as "red mud", for every tonne of aluminum produced. The disposal and environmental issues created by the Bayer process is of huge concern to aluminum producers as well as the environmental community due to amount of toxic waste produced.

Jim Cambon, President commented: "I am pleased to announce our production of green smelter grade alumina is progressing well with significant interest from aluminum producers and end users who are demanding a greener aluminum. We believe our process of producing waste-free alumina from anorthosite will be a key component in the development of green aluminum. By eliminating all caustic red mud tailings our process removes one of the most polluting aspects of aluminum production. Our timing is perfect to bring to the market a green, zero-waste aluminum product and we continue discussions with potential partners to bring this to commercialization."

Hudson also owns 100% of the Sarfartoq REE project and Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project in Greenland. The Sarfartoq project has a 43-101 resource outlining 35M kilograms of neodymium oxide and praseodymium oxide, the two key components in permanent magnets driving the green revolution. The Nukittooq project has some of the highest reported niobium assays in the industry (see NR2020-15).

