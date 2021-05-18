Arizona Silver Stakes Three Placer Claims at Philadelphia Gold Silver Property in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, May 18, 2021 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTCQB:AZASF) is pleased to announce that it has staked three placer mining claims at the Company's Philadelphia gold-silver project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The three placer claims cover 4500 feet of a dry stream bed that drains approximately 6000 feet of strike on the exposed Philadelphia Arabian gold-silver vein system. Historic maps dating from the 1920s refer to "rich float" in the alluvium draining the vein system. The claims cover the potential that a significant portion of the vein system has been eroded away, which may have occurred over the past 4 million years when the region first experienced uplift and erosion. If the vein has been significantly eroded over time virtually all the eroded material was washed down this single drainage, which would have acted as a sluice for entrapment of any contained gold. Bedrock beneath the drainage is composed of granite and volcanic unist which have a fabric that crosses the drainage at a high-angle, and which would act as natural riffles to entrap any gold transported in the drainage.

Arizona Silver's Vice President - Exploration, Greg Hahn, commented, "We have staked these claims to cover the possibility that there may be significant placer gold trapped in the drainage due to erosion of the vein, which is currently exposed across the entire 6000 feet of strike length that this drainage captures. We are currently considering how best to evaluate the placer gold potential on these claims."

Results from the last round of core drilling on the Philadelphia vein and the vein exposed on the Perry claim remain outstanding, and we expect those results shortly.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring underexplored gold-silver properties in western Arizona and now Nevada. The Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona as time allows. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial eight exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property with carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please refer to our web site for all news and updated property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2020-2021 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2021 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2021 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.