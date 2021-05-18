Finlay Minerals Announces the Start of Silver Hope Field Work

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2021 - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the 2021 exploration field program will commence immediately on the newly discovered Equity East anomaly on its Silver Hope Property.

The focus of the field program will be on the newly discovered Equity East Zone: a multi-element, 3 kilometer (km) long (and open-ended) soil anomaly, immediately down-ice from a 5km long ZTEM airborne geophysical anomaly.

This Equity East soil - ZTEM feature is parallel to the MAIN - Equity Silver Mine trend which is 5km to the west and which hosted the historical Equity Silver open pit and underground mines (32.63M tonnes milled which produced 71.36 million oz. of silver (Ag), 508,000 oz. of gold (Au), and 185.4 million lbs. of copper (Cu) *), now owned by Newmont Corp, and Finlay's MAIN Trend mineralization. (CLICK HERE to view the map of the area of work on the Silver Hope Property).

The primary focus at the Equity East will be a reconnaissance induced polarization (IP) ground geophysical survey (16 line-km) to determine if the mineralization of the soil anomaly is related to the ZTEM feature. The soil grid will be expanded, and a detailed program of geological mapping and prospecting will be conducted.

Exploration is targeting both structurally related replacement, Equity Silver type Ag-Au-Cu mineralization (+100M oz. silver equivalent (AgEq), as well as Cu-Au-Mo-Ag porphyry intrusions) with the goal of generating drill targets.

Qualified Person:

Robert Brown, P. Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The Company's properties are:

the Silver Hope Property, which surrounds the former Equity Silver Mine, includes:



1) the Equity East discovery of 2020,



2) the porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization discovered in 2010, and



3) three silver-copper mineralized zones, in a contiguous trend with the mined-out deposits of the former Equity Silver Mine (71.36 million oz. silver, 185.4 million lbs. copper and 508,000 oz. gold); *Reference: http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001;





the PIL Property, which is next to Sable Resource's Baker Mine, has nine known mineralized zones including the recently discovered and expanded Pillar East gold-silver structural system. The Company is focused on the discovery of Cu-Au-Mo porphyry systems on the PIL Property.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information and details please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com.

