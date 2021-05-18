Ely Gold Royalties Announces Postponed Town Hall Meeting

Vancouver, May 18, 2021 - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) (FSE: I4U) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") has announced that the May 20, 2021 Town Hall Meeting (announced May 18, 2021) has been postponed and will be rescheduled the week of May 24, 2021.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favourable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

